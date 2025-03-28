Onic Lays Down a Marker with New Audio and Video Offerings

Wireless Ireland, which owns stations like Dublin’s FM104 and Q102, Cork’s 96FM and C103, Live 95 in Limerick, LMFM and U105 in Belfast has rolled out a major rebrand and announced details of its plans to launch a number of DAB+ services on a trial basis.

The group has formally changed its name to Onic while its sales house, urbanmedia, will also operate under the new name.

Onic has also confirmed the launch of 10 new services on the much-anticipated DAB+ trial across the broader Leinster area. In addition, it has announced a suite of new digital streams, an expansion of talkSPORT Ireland and newly refreshed websites. It has also invested heavily in a new studio with new podcast and video offerings under the Onic Originals banner.

In addition, Onic says that it will launch the Onic App and Player, “a space where it will bring all the group’s live audio, podcast and visualised content together in a single destination.”

According to the company, “this new brand reflects the organisation’s strategy to strengthen connections with audiences, partners and communities. With its extensive network, Onic enables brands to deliver their messages effectively, reaching diverse demographics across multiple regions – both nationally and internationally. This enhanced accessibility maximises campaign impact, creating deeper connections between brands and their audiences.”

“Onic will be a beacon for authenticity and trusted quality content,” says Sean Barry, managing director, Onic.

Every day our audiences welcome us into their lives and allow us to share their day. Individually and collectively, at home or on the go, we are their trusted companion, connecting in a deep and meaningful way. We never take this for granted.

“Onic is a new force in Irish media, building on a brilliant heritage, setting the standard for audio and video content in the years to come. We are excited to bring together a raft of authentic and talented voices, accelerating progressive innovation and driving engagement and connection across our audiences,” he adds.

According to Brian McCarthy, group commercial and operations director: “We have always strived to connect our advertisers with our audience in a meaningful way, and the launch of Onic gives us even more touch points to create dynamic, effective marketing solutions for our clients. Our enhanced product range will deliver new audiences and provide advertisers with opportunities to showcase their brands in a trusted and progressive environment. We look forward to working with our representative stations, Galway Bay FM and WLR, and our commercial partners to create engaging cross platform brand partnerships which will drive long term return on investment.”

Onic is part of News Broadcasting, home of talkSPORT, Talk, Times Radio and Virgin Radio in the UK. News Broadcasting is part of News UK & Ireland, which also includes News Ireland, publisher of award-winning titles The Sunday Times, TheSundayTimes.ie, The Irish Sun and TheSun.ie, as well as HarperCollins.