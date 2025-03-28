DMG Rolls Out Series Seven of Popular Parenting Podcast

The DMG Media-owned parenting website RollerCoaster.ie has launched Season 7 of its popular podcast, A Little Birdie Told Me.

Hosted by Rebecca Horan, the first episode health coach and wellness speaker Georgie Crawford who has battled with cancer in the past and hosts her own podcast show and business, The Good Glow, which she runs with her husband, Jamie.

Over the ensuing episodes, guests will include broadcaster and TV Presenter Clare McKenna; Rosanna Davidson who talks about building her home and bringing up three kids in the chaos, being hands on and at home, her studies and her recent admittance that it took strain on her and husband Wes.

The series will also Harrison Gardiner, a builder, teacher and sustainability author, who is raising his young family in the west of Ireland having arrived there from Australia while Katriona O’Sullivan, bestselling author of Poor, will discuss harrowing childhood and her own parenting journey.

Other episodes will feature leather designer Emma Manley, Justine King, TV stylist and mum of two, Kate O’Driscoll, a leading home renovation influencer and psychologist Aoife Durcan.

“After sponsoring seasons 5 & 6 of ‘A Little Birdie Told Me’, we are thrilled to continue sponsoring a podcast that aligns with Aptamil Follow-On Milk mission in supporting parents. We are excited to continue this journey together and look forward to another fantastic season of inspiring and entertaining content,” says Irati Irigoyen Arregui, brand manager, Danone.

Liz Doyle, Group head of female brands, DMG Media adds: These conversations are both inspirational and entertaining. In some cases, there are lots of tears and laughter which is the essence of parenting itself. Our listeners love the amazing tips they get, and we expand them our community of over 400,000 mums and mums-to-be who visit RollerCoaster.ie every month.”