And the Winners of the 2025 Irish Young Lions Are……

The 14 winners of the 2025 Irish Young Lions competition have been announced.

The Young Lions Competition is part of the Cannes Lions International Festival. Held annually in Cannes, the festival is the home of the world’s most prestigious advertising awards and is the epicentre for the global advertising and communications industry.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Design: Conor Leech & Tom Davis (Publicis Dublin)

Digital: Eimear Byrne (OMG) & Gabriella Pricop (PHD)

Film: Lucy Mortell & Isabel Harvey (Publicis Dublin)

PR: Fiona Peppard & Deirbhile Brennan (Wilson Hartnell)

Print: Caitlin Roarty (Accenture Song) & Joy Nelson (Invention, Group M)

Media: Maria Williams & Sarah Jane Clarke (Starcom, Core)

Young Marketers: Damien Biggins & Katie Bradley (Allianz Ireland)

“IAPI is delighted to support early-stage career professionals through the Cannes Young Lions competition. The opportunity to compete on what is the global stage for an industry showcase provides invaluable experience and exposure to the winning Irish teams,” says Siobhan Masterson, CEO of IAPI.

“Representing Ireland at this prestigious global event enhances the international reputation of Ireland’s commercial creative industry. Our ambition is to ensure that this competition supports our industry’s ambition to position Ireland’s excellence in front of a global audience.”

The Cannes Young Lions competition is supported by Bauer Media Group; Bodacious; Business Post; Droga5 Dublin; Sky Ireland; Smurfit Westrock.