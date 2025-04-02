KitKat Gets a New Break With OOH Campaign from Posterplan & GroupM

The popular Nestlé owned brand KitKat has rolled out a new high-vis OOH campaign to promote its range of sharing bars.

Out of Home media agency Posterplan Ireland and media agency GroupM collaborated on the new campaign. Eclipse Media as the production specialist for the campaign, while Global is the media owner of the wrapped digital screens used in the campaign.

At the heart of the campaign, three digital screens at Dublin’s busiest train stations – Connolly, Pearse and Heuston – have been transformed into striking representations of the new KitKat range. “Bold, larger-than-life wraps demand a second glance from busy commuters, featuring jagged edges that echo the bar’s packaging. In the centre of the digital screens, a full-motion video brings the deliciously flavoured temptations of the new KitKat range to life,” according to Posterplan.

“The campaign is amplified by high-impact, fame-building OOH placements designed to drive further awareness. These additional touchpoints ensure that the new range makes a bold entrance into the Irish market, informing consumers that KitKat sharing bars, available in three delicious flavours, are now nationwide.”

“The diverse use of OOH formats in this campaign allows us to creatively elevate the launch of our new range of KitKat sharing bars. We are excited to engage Irish consumers in a captivating way that reflects the essence of the KitKat brand,” says Maria McKenna, confectionery marketing manager, Nestlé Ireland.

“KitKat continues to push creative boundaries, finding exciting ways to engage with its audience while staying true to its playful spirit. The Dpod wraps at Dublin’s busiest stations allowed us to disrupt the monotonous daily grind in the best way possible,” adds Ross Cunningham, client director, Posterplan.

Erica Robinson, account manager at Group M adds: “The KitKat sharing bar launch highlights KitKat’s commitment to innovation and creative brand experiences. The OOH campaign, featuring the wrapped rail Dpods, provides consumers with an engaging and memorable way to connect with KitKat.”