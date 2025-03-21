Magnum Taps Power of Audio for New OOH Campaign

Summer may not be too far away but HB’s Magnum is taking advantage of the recent mild weather to roll out a new OOH campaign with media agency Posterplan Ireland and media agency Mindshare.

Focusing on premium formats, Magnum has integrated an audio “crack” into its latest OOH campaign in Dublin, bringing its signature “Chocolate Crack” to life in a way that is bold as it is emotive.

The “Nothing Cracks Like a Magnum” campaign utilises high-impact, OOH formats across multiple environments, including a sensory activation at Connolly Station.

Beyond its immersive audio activation, the wider OOH campaign has been strategically designed to accompany consumers along their journey. From large-format roadside billboards driving mass awareness to targeted digital screens in key retail locations reinforcing consideration at the point of sale.

“Nothing Cracks Like Magnum…For over 35 years Magnum ice cream has been crafted using high quality, indulgent ingredients to create a chocolate shell like no other. The result? An iconic crack that encapsulates the Magnum experience,” says Karen Murphy, brand manager, Magnum at Unilever.

“The campaign heroes our core and new bonbon range, dramatising the crack through interrupting moments in daily life in witty ways. We’re thrilled to bring this Crack to live in OOH both visually and via audio with the support of Posterplan & Mindshare.”

“Magnum is all about indulgence, and we wanted to help bring that to life in a way people could truly experience. In true Magnum sensory fashion, this campaign doesn’t just show the signature Chocolate Crack – it lets people hear it too. By utilising audio in the Connolly Tunnel, we’re creating a moment that’s impossible to ignore,” says Susan Murtagh, business director, Posterplan.

According to Darragh Scott, account manager at Mindshare: “The challenge was to hero the iconic Magnum crack across OOH both visually and aurally, in a way that felt suited to disrupt but also help tell the story of Magnum’s unquestionable quality and indulgence. We’re delighted with how this campaign has come to life and our Connolly Tunnel special build was the cherry on top.”