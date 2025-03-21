AGM Takes Jimmy’s Iced Coffee to Weary Dublin Commuters

The Britvic-owned Jimmy’s Iced Coffee brand quite literally took to the road to launch its Refresh Express, a one-of-a-kind brand experience roadshow to introduce Dublin commuters to the new iced coffee brand.

With one of the longest travel times per 10 kms in Europe, Ireland’s morning bus commutes are often slow and stressful. The Refresh Express, launched during peak hours, transformed the daily grind into a refreshing ride.

A fully equipped DJ booth, featuring Bella Festa, delivered energising beats, while local influencer James Doyle took on the role of a friendly conductor—welcoming passengers, lifting spirits, and offering complimentary samples of Jimmy’s Iced Coffee to thirsty commuters.

“Jimmy’s Iced Coffee is all about bringing refreshing vibes to everyday moments,” said Susan Weldon, marketing manager, Britvic Ireland. “Launching in Ireland with The Refresh Express lets us introduce Jimmy’s in a way that’s true to the brand—fun, energetic, and genuinely refreshing. The Iced Coffee Category has seen double digit growth in Ireland over the past year and we can’t wait for Irish consumers to experience the great taste and convenience of Jimmy’s Iced Coffee for themselves.”

Over the course of three days, The Refresh Express travelled different busy routes into the city, offering a weary commuters an iced-coffee pick-me-up.

“The Refresh Express was designed to turn an everyday routine into something unexpected and uplifting,” said Katie McEleney, senior account director, Allied Global Marketing (AGM) which created the Refresh Express.

“It’s a perfect example of how brand experiences can bring a product to life in a way that’s both meaningful and memorable. We’re thrilled to introduce Jimmy’s Iced Coffee to Ireland in a way that genuinely connects with consumers.”