Off The Ball Kicks of Major National Advertising Campaign

The Bauer Media-owned sports media brand Off The Ball, has kicked off a new national advertising campaign called “The Biggest Conversation in Sport.”

The campaign kicked off on St Patrick’s Day and over the next month will run across RTE Player, Virgin Media Player, Sky TV on Demand as well in key sporting and peak airtime on TG4.

Produced by Rubber Duck with media buy by Mindshare, the ad is voiced by Off The Ball’s Richie McCormack.

From GAA to golf and rugby to football, the campaign promotes Off The Ball as more than a radio show. “It’s a live experience ‘from studio to stages’ and ‘sidelines to stadiums’ with live commentary, analysis and voices that are always at the heart of the action.”

The hero 30 second animated campaign piece highlights the breadth of sports content and commentary delivered by Off The Ball, every hour, every day.

Off The Ball kicked off 2025 in style, with a sold-out live show in Dublin’s 3Olympia previewing this year’s Six Nations with special guests Brian O’Driscoll and Austin Healy entertaining 1,000 rugby fans. Last month, Off The Ball announced it had signed an exclusive national radio deal with the League of Ireland to broadcast 30 live SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division matches across the upcoming season.

According to Off The Ball Managing Director, Ger Gilroy: “We wake sports fans up with Off The Ball Breakfast, we take them home in the evening with Off The Ball on Newstalk, we inform the entire country across the day through our sports news bulletins, all weekend we’re at everything that matters to you, and we’re always ready on-demand with the biggest sports podcast offering in the country. Whether you love the Football Pod, or COYGIG, the Hurling Pod or The Red 78, if you’re a quiz aficionado, if you want to shout at the radio or if you just want some top-quality company, we are truly the biggest conversation in Irish sport”