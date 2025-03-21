Curious Orange Celebrates Anniversary with Significant Growth in 2024

Curious Orange, the digital marketing agency founded by former Media.Monks MD Emmet McCaughey and co-founded by Linda O’Connor, Jen Coleman and Brian Finucane, is celebrating its first anniversary with significant client wins, team growth and a proven model of remote collaboration.

Launched in March 2024, Curious Orange has already gained a foothold as a strong competitor in the Irish and international digital marketing landscape.

The agency now boasts a team of 15 professionals located across Dublin, Paris, Barcelona, New York, Austin, and San Francisco.

Its founders say that this global network validates the agency’s founding principle of leveraging remote work and AI to access the best talent worldwide. This distributed structure also allows it to offer a global perspective and a diverse skill set; capabilities typically associated with much larger network agencies.

According to founder, Emmet McCaughey, the last 12 months have been very busy for the agency and it has built up an impressive roster of clients, including international sporting goods retailer Decathlon (US), Google, YouTube, AIB Life and Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail). This diverse client base demonstrates the agency’s versatility and ability to deliver impactful results across various industries, he says.

“It’s been an incredible first year for Curious Orange. We set out to build a different kind of agency, one that embraces the future of work and puts partnership at the heart of everything we do,” according to McCaughey.

“Seeing that vision realised, with such a dedicated team and the trust of fantastic clients, is incredibly motivating. We’re focused on building on this momentum and continuing to deliver impactful work in the years to come.”

With the addition of new accounts, he adds that the agency is continuing to expand and is actively seeking a client services lead for the USA as well as additional talent for its European operations.

According to McCaughey, the agency’s success in it first year in business is attributable to its “core strengths of strategy, creative, project management and performance marketing – all delivered with a modern, agile approach. Leveraging the latest in AI and collaborative technologies, Curious Orange demonstrates that boutique agencies can offer the global scale and expertise traditionally found only in larger networks.”