Switcher.ie Makes the Switch to OLIVER With New Campaign

Having recently picked up Switcher.ie as a client, OLIVER has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign for the price comparison website Switcher.ie.

Switcher.ie is a free, impartial, price comparison and switching service that was established in Dublin in 2011. Since then it has helped thousands of households save money across a range of products, including energy, broadband, mobile plans, mortgages, and insurance.

The new TV, radio and YouTube campaign encourages customers to see how much they could save by letting Switcher.ie help them get a better deal.

“We are delighted to be working with OLIVER. Their creative pitch, recommendations and final campaign showed excellent understanding of the Switcher.ie brand as a seamless, expert service which saves households time and money on essential bills,” says Eoin Clarke, commercial director, Switcher.ie.

“We’re also excited for our upcoming campaign with OLIVER, which we hope will encourage households to visit our website to see how much they can save, while reminding them just how important it is to switch plans and secure the best possible deal,” he adds.

Tom O’Haire, creative director and Ruth Allen, senior account director at OLIVER will be managing the account.

According to Mark McCann, CEO, OLIVER Ireland: “We are delighted to be working with Switcher.ie and very excited about our campaign plans. We are confident that this campaign will really deliver on the brief and requirements for the Switcher.ie brand in Ireland this year”.

OLIVER Ireland clients include, Bank of Ireland, Mark Anthony Brands, Britvic, Ireland, Malta Tourism Authority, Aramark, AA, Dole, Virgin Media, Davy, AXA, Unilever, Irish League of Credit Unions, McDonalds, BWG, BMW, Mediahuis and HRI.