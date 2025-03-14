Forsman & Bodenfors Campaign for RSA Highlights Dangers of Country Roads

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has rolled out a powerful new campaign for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to highlight the dangers of driving on rural roads where a staggering 70% of all collisions occur.

Called ‘You Never Know What’s Coming’, the campaign tackles the persistent issue of incremental speeding on rural roads which contributes to at least one in three fatalities.

“Too many lives are lost when drivers become complacent on familiar roads. Even a slight increase in speed can have devastating consequences. This campaign is a crucial wake-up call for drivers to rethink their habits and slow down,” says Brian Johnson, lead, strategic campaign development & partnerships with the RSA.

“Routine speeders often dismiss traditional anti-speeding messages. We designed this campaign to mirror their driving habits and then disrupt expectations with a powerful twist at the end. By helping them see themselves in the campaign, we hope to drive home the reality that while they may know the road, they do not know everything,” adds Madhumita Chandrasekaran, planning director at Forsman & Bodenfors.

