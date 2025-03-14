Forsman & Bodenfors Campaign for RSA Highlights Dangers of Country Roads

Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin has rolled out a powerful new campaign for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to highlight the dangers of driving on rural roads where a staggering 70% of all collisions occur.
Called ‘You Never Know What’s Coming’, the campaign tackles the persistent issue of incremental speeding on rural roads which contributes to at least one in three fatalities.
“Too many lives are lost when drivers become complacent on familiar roads. Even a slight increase in speed can have devastating consequences. This campaign is a crucial wake-up call for drivers to rethink their habits and slow down,” says Brian Johnson, lead, strategic campaign development & partnerships with the RSA.
“Routine speeders often dismiss traditional anti-speeding messages. We designed this campaign to mirror their driving habits and then disrupt expectations with a powerful twist at the end. By helping them see themselves in the campaign, we hope to drive home the reality that while they may know the road, they do not know everything,” adds Madhumita Chandrasekaran, planning director at Forsman & Bodenfors.
Credits:
Advertising Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin
Production Company: Antidote Films
Executive Creative Director: Damian Hanley
Senior Art Director: Laura Rice
Senior Copywriter: Robert McBride
Planning Director: Madhumita Chandrasekaran
Senior Client Director: David Power
Client Manager: Stephanie Urban
Senior Designers: Mark Corry, Alan Ruane
Head of Production: Brian Daly
Client: Road Safety Authority
Director of Partnerships and External Affairs: Sarah O’Connor
Lead, Strategic Campaign Development & Partnerships: Brian Johnson
Higher Executive Officer, Communications Department: Annette Ferguson
Production Company: Antidote Films
Director: William Armstrong
Producer: Andrew Freedman
Line Producer: Paula Stewart
Director of Photography: Ben Fordesman
Grip: Steve O’Brien
Gaffer: Stephen McCarthy
Location Manager: Donnacha Brady
1st Assistant Director: Ciara McIlraith
Production Designer: Joe Fallover
Stunt Coordinator: Brendan Condren
Stylist: Sarah Flanagan
Hair & Makeup: Cliona Campbell
Editor: Ian Whitewright / Ten Three
Post Producer: Clel Allen
Post Supervisor: Jennifer Connolly / Penco Post
Online: Screen Scene
Grade: Nurali Kushkov / Chemistry
Soundmix: Kevin Koch / Chemistry
Music Licensing: James Radford / Radford Music
Casting: SG Casting
Photographer: Leo Byrne
Retoucher: Lee Hickman