TBWA Unleashes Power of Wide-Fi in New eir Campaign

TBWA\Ireland has launched a new campaign to promote eir’s new WiFI 7 offering which boasts faster speeds and enhanced bandwidth to broadband customers.
According to eir, “narrow signal’ and WiFi “dead zones” are common problems in many households. WiFi7 technology, however, can solve these problems for broadband users.
According to Ronán Jennings, strategy director, TBWA\Ireland: “The challenge we faced was that WiFi 7 has too many great features to mention. So instead of trying to shove them all into our campaign we conducted research with Graham Booth into the key consumer pain-points. Signal ‘dead zones’ kept coming up – we heard so many stories about home offices and converted attics with signal challenges, forcing families to all pile into the same part of the house. This entire campaign has a laser focus on bringing that pain-point to life in a disruptive way. “
“Narrow signal’ isn’t something we’re used to hearing, but it is something we’re used to experiencing – and it’s really annoying. But it was a pain point we could build from, which naturally led us to Wide-Fi. Everything in this campaign leans into that tension of narrow to wide,” add creative directors Robert Boyle and Eoin Conlon.
“Being part of eir’s journey to bring eir Wide-Fi powered by WiFi 7 to the market has been an exciting experience over the past few months,” adds Sinead Lee, client growth director, TBWA\Ireland.
“From the initial brief to the launch of eir Wide-Fi, it’s been incredible to see how eir continues to push the boundaries of innovation in home connectivity,” she says.
“At eir, our purpose is to connect for a better Ireland. As the first, and only, provider to bring WIFI 7 to the country, we’re not just leading the way, we’re setting a new standard for home broadband – we’re widening your WIFI and raising the broadband bar,” says Susan Brady, managing director of consumer and small business, eir.
“We’re so excited to be first to market with this revolutionary product and to see the great work from TBWA bring the benefits of WIFI 7 to life in a really unique way.”
Part of the OOH execution by TalonCredits:
Client:eir
Managing Director of eir Consumer & Small business – Susan Brady
Director of Brand & Marketing – Oisin Masterson
Head of Marketing Communications – James Jordan
Agency:TBWA\Ireland
Creative Director – Robert Boyle
Creative Director – Eoin Conlon
Client Growth Director – Sinéad Lee
Strategy Director – Ronán Jennings
Account Director – Emma Corcoran
Senior Account Manager – Áine Neenan
Head of Production – Onagh Carolan
Director: Femke Huurdeman
Production Company: Antidote
Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman
Producer: Paula Stewart
Director of Photography: Martijn Melis
Production Designer: Joe Fallover
Sound Studio: Scimitar Sound
Sound Design: Dean Jones
Editor hero cut: Darren Baldwin @ Final Cut
Editor: Rupert Morris @ Bolt!
Post Production House: Screen Scene
Post Producer: Anne Marie Downes
Post Supervisor: Jen Connolly
Grade: Gary Curran @ Outer Limits
Music Supervisor: John McCallion
Music: ‘Apricots’ by Bicep
Photography: David Sexton
Retouching: Awaiting
Finished Artist: Gareth Heffernan