TBWA Unleashes Power of Wide-Fi in New eir Campaign

TBWA\Ireland has launched a new campaign to promote eir’s new WiFI 7 offering which boasts faster speeds and enhanced bandwidth to broadband customers.

According to eir, “narrow signal’ and WiFi “dead zones” are common problems in many households. WiFi7 technology, however, can solve these problems for broadband users.

According to Ronán Jennings, strategy director, TBWA\Ireland: “The challenge we faced was that WiFi 7 has too many great features to mention. So instead of trying to shove them all into our campaign we conducted research with Graham Booth into the key consumer pain-points. Signal ‘dead zones’ kept coming up – we heard so many stories about home offices and converted attics with signal challenges, forcing families to all pile into the same part of the house. This entire campaign has a laser focus on bringing that pain-point to life in a disruptive way. “

“Narrow signal’ isn’t something we’re used to hearing, but it is something we’re used to experiencing – and it’s really annoying. But it was a pain point we could build from, which naturally led us to Wide-Fi. Everything in this campaign leans into that tension of narrow to wide,” add creative directors Robert Boyle and Eoin Conlon.

“Being part of eir’s journey to bring eir Wide-Fi powered by WiFi 7 to the market has been an exciting experience over the past few months,” adds Sinead Lee, client growth director, TBWA\Ireland.

“From the initial brief to the launch of eir Wide-Fi, it’s been incredible to see how eir continues to push the boundaries of innovation in home connectivity,” she says.

“At eir, our purpose is to connect for a better Ireland. As the first, and only, provider to bring WIFI 7 to the country, we’re not just leading the way, we’re setting a new standard for home broadband – we’re widening your WIFI and raising the broadband bar,” says Susan Brady, managing director of consumer and small business, eir.

“We’re so excited to be first to market with this revolutionary product and to see the great work from TBWA bring the benefits of WIFI 7 to life in a really unique way.”

