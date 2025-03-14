Heineken Launches Global Campaign to Find New Owner for Iconic Irish Pub

Heineken Ireland has embarked on a global recruitment campaign to find a new owner for an iconic Irish pub, McLoughlin’s Bar, on Achill Island, Co Mayo.

The campaign is part of Heineken Ireland’s “For the Love of Pubs” initiative which seeks to support and celebrate Irish pubs over the next three years.

McLoughlin’s Bar, a fourth-generation family pub established in 1870, faces an uncertain future as Josie McLoughlin, with no direct family to inherit the business, seeks a new custodian to continue its rich legacy. For its part, Heineken Ireland is stepping in to help him find a suitable namesake, launching a global search to keep the McLoughlin name above the door.

With 88m Irish descendants living across the globe, Heineken is using its marketing might to find a new McLoughlin to take over the pub on the beautiful Achill Island on Ireland’s west coast.

The global recruitment campaign will include billboards and advertising in cities with large Irish diasporas, from Times Square in New York to Sydney, Australia.

“I have no one to leave the pub to, and I’d resigned myself to looking for a buyer outside the family and seeing my name being lost to history,” says Josie McLoughlin.

“That would just break my heart. The name McLoughlin is woven into the very fabric of this pub. The past 50 years have been incredibly fulfilling for me and I’d love to see that story continue, finding a McLoughlin descendant to take it forward. If I could guarantee the McLoughlin name would still be above the door of the pub in another 155 years, I’d die a happy man.”

As part of the initiative, Heineken will offer a comprehensive succession package to the chosen candidate, to help them get their feet behind the bar, including mentorship, business support and initial investment guidance to ensure the pub remains a thriving part of the community.

“For the Love of Pubs’ is more than just an investment; it’s a statement of intent,” says Fiona Curtin, marketing director, Heineken Ireland

“We believe that Irish pubs need to continue to be the thriving, beating heart of Irish communities, and we’re working in partnership with publicans to find refreshing ways to do business. We want to give back to the places that have given so much to Ireland’s social fabric.”

For more information visit www.pubsuccession.com