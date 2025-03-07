Mawdsley Joins AGM as Production Manager

Allied Global Marketing (AGM) has announced that Jack Mawdsley has joined the Dublin team as production manager.

According to AGM, “Jack brings extensive experience in large-scale activations and technical production, further enhancing the team’s capacity to execute high-impact brand experiences.”

“We are delighted to have Jack on board as we continue to grow our production capabilities,” says Jonny Davis, EVP, Brand Experience with AGM.

“His talent, technical expertise, and passion for creating world-class activations will be a fantastic asset to our team. With recent client wins driving expansion, Jack’s appointment further strengthens our ability to deliver truly unforgettable experiences,” he adds.

“I am incredibly excited to join Allied Brand Experience and be part of such a dynamic and innovative team. The agency’s reputation for delivering cutting-edge brand activations is second to none, and I look forward to bringing my experience in large-scale productions to help elevate our client experiences even further,” Mawdsley adds.