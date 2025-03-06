Diageo Tops Shortlist for MII AIM Awards 2025

Diageo once again tops the shortlisted entries for this year’s MII AIM Awards which will take place on May 22.

The shortlist, shows that Diageo has made the cut seven times, followed closely by Allianz with six and Bank of Ireland with five.

There are further six companies with three entries shortlisted including newcomer to the MII AIM Awards, Lakeland Dairies.

In all, there are 22 Award categories each representing the many different disciplines within the marketing profession, including programmes involving pricing, digital marketing, innovation, sustainability and international marketing.

In the Advertising Campaign category, Laya Healthcare’s “Fast Access” and Allianz’s “Stop the Drop” have been shortlisted alongside the Department of Foreign Affairs “Check Your Passports” campaign as well as the recent “Flogas Gas Man” from Flogas and the National Lottery’s “Eurodreams” campaign.

Meanwhile in the Client Agency Collaboration category agencies like OMD, PHD, Ringers, Verve, WH PR, Titan, Zenith, Core, Born Social, The Tenth Man and VML all made this year’s shortlist for their collaboration with various clients.

This year, the marketing teams from WaterWipes, Allianz, Pinergy, PTSB, and Laya Healthcare will fight it out for the highly coveted Marketing Team of the Year Award. Laya Healthcare was the winner in 2024.

Elsewhere Sky Ireland, Flogas, Cairn, John West and Lidl have been shortlisted for the Sports Sponsorship Award while in the Entertainment Sponsorship category, Diageo Guinness, Diageo Smirnoff, Boots Ireland, Londis and Pernod Ricard Jameson all made the shortlist.

“2025 is the 19th year of the MII AIMs and this year we have seen significant progress by marketers in measuring and reporting on the commercial impact of their marketing programmes to drive competitiveness and improve business outcomes,” commented Shane McGonigle, CEO of Marketing Institute Ireland.

The shortlisted entries will now go forward to the in-person judging stage with the eventual winners being crowned on May 22nd at a black-tie gala ceremony hosted by Kathryn Thomas.

The full shortlist is available HERE

This in-person judging involves coordinating over 250 people, across 22 award categories, over eleven working days and 100+ judging sessions.