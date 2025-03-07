Core Rolls Out New Smart Energy Campaign for Energia

Core has launched a new campaign for Energia that encourages consumers to switch to an Energia smart energy plan and “enjoy the benefits of more control over their home energy usage.”

The campaign is the latest iteration of Energia’s “Think of the Possibilities” brand platform: which highlights the benefits of renewable and smart energy for Irish homes and businesses.

The campaign, called “Future You” is running across video, digital, OOH and radio.

“We are delighted to launch our Future You creative platform, which demonstrates the many benefits customers can experience when they switch to an Energia smart plan,” says Stella Wilson, marketing manager, Energia.

“The energy industry is changing rapidly. Now more than ever people are aware of the need to minimise their usage at peak times and to make small changes to reduce their carbon footprint. Energia’s range of smart plans has something to suit all lifestyles and with energy insights available through our app, customers are empowered to monitor their usage, make smarter energy choices and reduce their overall energy costs.”

According to Helen O’ Rourke, client partner, Core: “It’s been a challenging few years for energy companies and their customers. The category is extremely busy now that we’ve emerged from the energy crisis, with several new market entrants vying for customer attention. The benefit of working with Energia as a full solution client, for both media and creative, is that our team collaborated from the initial brief to effectively deliver a fully integrated campaign. We’re building on the established personality of Energia; humorous and slightly cheeky, while delivering a message around savings that we know is very important to the Irish public.”

Credits

Client: Energia

Agency: Core

Business Director: Alan Barnewell

Client Director: Fiona Gilroy

Client Manager: Clare O’ Reilly

Client Executive: Rahul Venkataraman

Media: Zenith (part of Core) ; Caroline Hughes, Ian Campbell, Ciara Markey, Ellen Hudson, Katie Hughes, Donal Loughlin, Lynsey Cully, Lucy Slevin, Niamh Ganley, Saurabh Bangar

Group Strategy Director: Shane Doyle, Andy Pierce

Agency Producer: Anita McMenamin

Production Assistant: Jessica Hopkins

Executive Creative Director: Rob Potts

Creative Director: Mark Tuthill

Associate Creative Director: Udi Ovadia

Associate Creative Director: Nadia Karim (concept)

Senior Copywriter: Conor McDevitt

Creative Director: Gareth Lyons (photography)

Finished Artist: Barry O’Reilly

Head of In-House Studio: Noel Byrne

In-House Assistant Editor: Cosmin Fosiel

Director: Damien O’Donnell

Producer: Anne-Marie Curran

DOP: Simon Walsh

Production Designer: Joe Fallover

1st AD: Nick Thomas

Costume Designer: Sinéad Lawlor

Line Producer: Gráinne Tiernan

Production Co-Ordinator: Treasa O’Friel

Sustainability Officer: Debbie O’Doherty

Hair Stylist: Bernie Dooley

Make Up Artist: Trish Flood

Prop Buyer: Simone Heery

Post Producer: Anne-Marie Downes, Screen Scene

Editor: Lee Hickey

3D: Hubert Montag, Screen Scene

VFX: Allen Sillery, Screen Scene

Sound design & Mix: Dean Jones & Jordan Mullen, Scimitar Sound

Photographer: Leo Byrne

Re-toucher: Dona Gorska