Core Rolls Out New Smart Energy Campaign for Energia

Core has launched a new campaign for Energia that encourages consumers to switch to an Energia smart energy plan and “enjoy the benefits of more control over their home energy usage.”
The campaign is the latest iteration of Energia’s “Think of the Possibilities” brand platform: which highlights the benefits of renewable and smart energy for Irish homes and businesses.
The campaign, called “Future You” is running across video, digital, OOH and radio.
“We are delighted to launch our Future You creative platform, which demonstrates the many benefits customers can experience when they switch to an Energia smart plan,” says Stella Wilson, marketing manager, Energia.
“The energy industry is changing rapidly. Now more than ever people are aware of the need to minimise their usage at peak times and to make small changes to reduce their carbon footprint. Energia’s range of smart plans has something to suit all lifestyles and with energy insights available through our app, customers are empowered to monitor their usage, make smarter energy choices and reduce their overall energy costs.”
According to Helen O’ Rourke, client partner, Core: “It’s been a challenging few years for energy companies and their customers. The category is extremely busy now that we’ve emerged from the energy crisis, with several new market entrants vying for customer attention. The benefit of working with Energia as a full solution client, for both media and creative, is that our team collaborated from the initial brief to effectively deliver a fully integrated campaign. We’re building on the established personality of Energia; humorous and slightly cheeky, while delivering a message around savings that we know is very important to the Irish public.”
Credits
Client: Energia
Agency: Core
Business Director: Alan Barnewell
Client Director: Fiona Gilroy
Client Manager: Clare O’ Reilly
Client Executive: Rahul Venkataraman
Media: Zenith (part of Core) ; Caroline Hughes, Ian Campbell, Ciara Markey, Ellen Hudson, Katie Hughes, Donal Loughlin, Lynsey Cully, Lucy Slevin, Niamh Ganley, Saurabh Bangar
Group Strategy Director: Shane Doyle, Andy Pierce
Agency Producer: Anita McMenamin
Production Assistant: Jessica Hopkins
Executive Creative Director: Rob Potts
Creative Director: Mark Tuthill
Associate Creative Director: Udi Ovadia
Associate Creative Director: Nadia Karim (concept)
Senior Copywriter: Conor McDevitt
Creative Director: Gareth Lyons (photography)
Finished Artist: Barry O’Reilly
Head of In-House Studio: Noel Byrne
In-House Assistant Editor: Cosmin Fosiel
Director: Damien O’Donnell
Producer: Anne-Marie Curran
DOP: Simon Walsh
Production Designer: Joe Fallover
1st AD: Nick Thomas
Costume Designer: Sinéad Lawlor
Line Producer: Gráinne Tiernan
Production Co-Ordinator: Treasa O’Friel
Sustainability Officer: Debbie O’Doherty
Hair Stylist: Bernie Dooley
Make Up Artist: Trish Flood
Prop Buyer: Simone Heery
Post Producer: Anne-Marie Downes, Screen Scene
Editor: Lee Hickey
3D: Hubert Montag, Screen Scene
VFX: Allen Sillery, Screen Scene
Sound design & Mix: Dean Jones & Jordan Mullen, Scimitar Sound
Photographer: Leo Byrne
Re-toucher: Dona Gorska