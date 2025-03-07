Lidl Heads to Carrigstown in New Deal with RTÉ

Lidl Ireland has teamed up with RTÉ’s Fair City as part of a three year product placement deal that will see the retailer becoming Carrigstown’s retailer of choice.

Prior to this the BWG-owned SPAR featured as the soap’s retail partner since 2011.

It is not known how much the product placement deal is worth although speculation in media and advertising circles this week put the figure at in excess of €600,000 per year.

On-set construction of Lidl Carrigstown at RTÉ studios in Donnybrook is currently underway, with the first episode including the new supermarket retailer due to air in early summer.

Featuring a realistic Lidl shop interior and exterior set designed by the retailer in collaboration with RTÉ, the store will be built in line with Lidl’s ‘concept’ store design.

According to RTÉ, the new deal will place Lidl in the homes of over 600,000 viewers weekly with a further 100,000 viewers streaming the show every week on RTÉ Player.

“We are delighted to work in partnership with Lidl on the largest broadcast product placement in Ireland. This partnership is a prime example of how a commercial partnership can seamlessly integrate an iconic retailer Lidl and Ireland’s favourite soap Fair City together. We’re looking forward to seeing Lidl become part of daily life in Carrigstown,” says Gavin Deanes, commercial director, RTÉ.