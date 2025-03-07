Keynote Speakers and Themes Announced for IAB Connect H1 Event

Opportunity in uncertain times is the overall theme of the forthcoming IAB Connect H1 series which will be held on May 13.

The first event of 2025 for IAB Ireland, the digital advertising conference will bring together a number of industry experts who will share insights into shifting consumer behaviours, the latest in measurement and effectiveness trends and AI opportunities in media buying, marketing and creative.

In addition, the conference will also focus on the growth of retail media in Ireland while IAB Ireland will also launch the 2024 Online Adspend report with a presentation from its new partner IRM.

Speakers and topics confirmed to date include:

Putting Analytics at Your Core to Drive Growth: Barbara Henao, EMEA EVP, Analytics, Choreograph (part of Group M)

Launch of IAB Ireland Online Adspend 2025 – Insights: Madeleine Thor, CEO, IRM

The Power of Less: An Electric Ireland Case Study Resulting in 67% Emissions Reduction: Christian McAlinden, Senior Programmatic Manager, dentsu & Aiste Petraityte, Brand and Sponsorship Manager, Electric Ireland

From Click to Pour: Transforming Guinness Nitrosurge with Data-Driven Marketing: Tara Daly, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Diageo

IAB Connect H1 2025 will be held in 1WML Windmill Lane on May 13 and it will kick off at 9am. To attend and to book tickets at the early bird rate click HERE

For advertisers wishing to attend IAB Connect H1, tickets are free. To avail of a free ticket contact maeve@iabireland.ie