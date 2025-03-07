Out \ Look: Guinness Storehouse counts down to St. Patrick’s Weekend

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

With St. Patrick’s Day fast approaching, the Guinness Storehouse is harnessing the power of dynamic digital OOH to count down the days and hours to Dublin’s biggest celebration.

Powered by LIVEPOSTER, the campaign is ensuring that anticipation builds across the city as the St. Patrick’s Festival draws closer, building mental availability and promoting the Storehouse’s own ‘one-in-a-lifetime’ celebration which will feature special performances from musical duo JOY (Anonymous) and seasoned storytellers Seanchoíche.

Planned by PHD Media and Source out of home, the execution is part of a larger celebration of the Storehouse – which was recently commended as the world’s leading tourist attraction – and its 25 years in business. From the airport to the city, visitors for St. Patrick’s Weekend are hit with prompts to pay a visit to Ireland’s most popular attraction with formats including Wall Wraps, Sky Screens, and updated copy of Terminal 2’s special build archway.

This approach taps into evolving consumer behaviours—our IMPACT Attention research shows that 81% of digital OOH viewers are more engaged by animated and real-time content than static messaging – creating a live moment that builds urgency, amplifies FOMO, and drives action.

Frank and Honest Serve Up Contextual OOH for Sabrina Carpenter Fans

With Espresso still dominating the charts and a viral BRIT Awards performance fresh in the minds of fans, Sabrina Carpenter’s European tour kicked off with two sold-out Dublin shows at 3Arena this week. As anticipation brewed, Frank and Honest Coffee seized the moment with a playful, contextual OOH campaign designed to engage fans en route to the sold-out shows.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, the campaign placed Metropoles and Digital 6s around the 3Arena, ensuring maximum visibility in high-traffic areas. As the concert crowds gathered and dispersed from the venue, portable Digivans arrived on-site, building excitement for fans and immersing the brand in cultural relevance.

Our recent Media Impact research found that 93% of Dubliners notice mobile OOH formats at major events, with 40% of 16-24s and 25-34s reporting frequent exposure.

Daredevil Returns to the Streets

Disney+ signalled the return of the street-level superhero with Daredevil: Born Again, the latest addition to the Marvel franchise, with a campaign as unmissable as the masked vigilante himself.

With T-Sides and Bus Shelters dominating key city locations, the campaign amplifies awareness at high dwell-time areas. Mall Digital formats, including DXScreens, dPods and iVision, extend reach into retail spaces, while street-level digital ensures visibility at high-footfall hotspots. The Green Screen at St. Stephen’s Green brings the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen straight to the heart of Dublin, displaying to the thousands that convene around the Grafton Street area every day.

OOH plays a crucial role in brand discovery and engagement, particularly for new launches. According to our IMPACT Attention series, 67% of consumers say they have discovered new brands through OOH ads—rising to 75% among 16-24s and 73% among 45-54s.

Paddy Power Rides High for Cheltenham

With the Cheltenham festival kicking off on March 11th, Paddy Power has been vying for audience attention once again with the bookmaker’s fourth campaign iteration for Cheltenham on display on OOH across Ireland.

The 2025 iteration of the campaign once again features Colm Meaney accompanied by jockey legend Ruby Walsh in an intense face off against football retiree Peter Crouch and Shaun Williamson of Eastenders fame. The tongue-in-cheek messaging once again taps into the sporting rivalry between Ireland and Britain, labelling the Irish horses and riders as superior alongside the ‘some British horses too’.

The campaign makes full use of large-scale airport formats, ensuring that punters are immersed in the action before they even board their flights. The T2 Blue lifts features Meaney alongside groups of racing fans with similar playful copy, building momentum around the event and engages the travelling army of Irish fans returning to Prestbury Park.

Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the campaign is also live across Digital Uprights, Digipoles, and 48 Sheets extending awareness across classic and digital formats, delivering an omnipresent campaign in the lead-up to one of the biggest sporting events of the year.