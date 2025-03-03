Sam Moorhead and Mikey Fleming Join Connelly Partners

Sam Moorhead and Mikey Fleming, two of the advertising industry’s top creatives, have joined Connelly Partners as co-creative directors.

Moorhead and Fleming have been a creative team since 2011, having previously worked for TBWA\Ireland, Boys + Girls and more recently Verve where they set up its award-winning in-house agency Showrunner. Between them they have worked with brands like Three Mobile, Aldi, SKODA, Lyons Tea, Tayto, VHI, and LEGO.

They will join executive creative director (ECD) Mike Garner and digital specialist and creative director, Chris Preston.

The decision to beef up its creative offering comes at a period of strong growth for Connelly Partners having recently picked up the creative accounts for Waterways Ireland, University of Galway and The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth (DCEDIY). The agency has also been added to The Health Service Executive (HSE) agency framework.

This growth follows on from additional wins and campaign launches for brands including Birra Moretti, Coors, ESB & Electric Ireland, Expressway, Epilepsy Ireland and My Milkman.

The agency now employs 50 staff at its Dublin office.

“Connelly Partners is on a roll, strengthening our end-to-end offering across strategy, creative, production, social and digital. Our integrated approach based on really understanding the customer journey has powered our momentum, driving strong business results for our clients,” said Vaunnie McDermott, managing director.

“Sam and Mikey’s long-standing partnership has earned them a reputation for crafting campaigns that are anything but ordinary and built on solid strategy. Their creativity combined with the power of AI is exactly what we need to continue driving commercial success,” she adds.