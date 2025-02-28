Accenture Song Takes on Global Brief for VELUX Group

Accenture Song has landed the international roof-window manufacturer VELUX Group as a client following a competitive pitch.

They will now develop a new long-term global creative global platform for the company which will see it “connecting with B2C and B2B audiences around the world, helping the brand to extend its reach.”

With operations in 37 countries and 11,900 employees worldwide, VELUX reported revenues of €2.9bn last year. It is part of the Danish company VKR Holding A/S which in turn is part-owned by Villum Foundation and the Kann Rasmussen family. Between them, they disbursed €184.6m in charitable grants last year.

“We are honoured to partner with VELUX to develop their new global platform. Working with our international colleagues, our goal is to help more people experience the transformative impact of VELUX products in their homes,” says Richard Carr, managing director, Accenture Song Ireland.

“Our strength is in seamless collaboration across countries and expertise, allowing us to bring our best talent to solve client problems with creative originality and flair.”

Carr says the VELUX account will be serviced by an internationally integrated Accenture Song team in Dublin, Copenhagen, Hamburg and London.

“Our purpose is to create well-being for people and planet by transforming spaces using daylight and fresh air”, says Aliëtte van der Wal-van Dijk, executive vice president for global marketing at VELUX. “It remains at the centre of everything we do, and we’re excited to be partnering with Accenture Song to bring it to life for new audiences around the world.”

“This was an extensive pitch, with some of the best creative agencies in the business,” says Kent Holm, senior vice president for brand marketing at VELUX. “We were impressed by Song’s passion for the brand, relentless creativity and unique approach to bringing ideas to life through the whole customer experience.”