Javelin Bags Cairn Media and Digital Account

Following a four-way pitch, the full-service agency Javelin has won the media and creative account for Cairn, one of the top homebuilders in the country.

“We are delighted to have appointed Javelin as our partner of choice for media strategy and buying. We look forward to working together to ensure that we continue to position Cairn at the forefront of our industry through innovative marketing strategies that resonate meaningfully with our audience,” says Tom Noonan, head of marketing, Cairn.

Aoife Hofler, media director, Javelin adds: “Javelin are really delighted to be part of the Cairn team going forward. The business is packed with talented, ambitious people driving an exceptional business, delivering sustainable developments all over the country. They have a really clear vision of how to build and support thriving communities and what they want their business to achieve. We will be working hard to ensure we deliver that in partnership with them.”

The creative account for Cairn is unaffected by the recent pitch and remains with The Tenth Man.