IAPI Reveals Jury Members for Irish Young Lions 2025

With the Irish Young Lions 2025 now at the business end of the competition, IAPI has announced its jury for this year.

Only seven teams will be selected to go through to compete on a global level at the Cannes Young Lions Competition in June.

The 2025 judges are:

Alex Gibson, Head of Digital Marketing, TU Dublin

Bridget Johnson, Creative Director, Sticky.net

Chloe Hanratty, Brand Consultant

Conor Byrne, Host, That’s What I Call Marketing

Dara Taaffe, Head of Sales, The Business Post

Eamon Fitzpatrick, Group Commercial Director, Bauer Media Ireland

Eoin Conlon, Creative Director, TBWA\Ireland

Ian Doherty, MD, Bonfire

Jennifer Hyland, Executive Director, Edelman

Jimi McGrath, CEO, Droga5 Dublin

Jonny Boyle, Director of Brand Experience, FUEL

Katherine Ryan, Programme Director, IAPI

Ken Kilbride, CEO, ADHD Ireland

Laurence O’Byrne, CEO, Napkin

Malcolm Murray, Sales Director, Sky Media Ireland

Dr. Martina Byrne, CEO, PRII

Max Brady, Executive Producer, Bodacious

Paddy Collins, Silver winner at the 2024 Cannes Young Lions and Graphic and Motion Designer

Peter Snodden, Creative Director, The Brill Building

Sinead Gill, Director – PR & Media Relations, Smurfit Westrock

This year’s sponsors are Bauer Media Group, Bodacious, Business Post, Droga5 Dublin, Sky Media Ireland and Smurfit Westrock.