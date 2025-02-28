IAPI Reveals Jury Members for Irish Young Lions 2025

With the Irish Young Lions 2025 now at the business end of the competition, IAPI has announced its jury for this year.
Only seven teams will be selected to go through to compete on a global level at the Cannes Young Lions Competition in June.
The 2025 judges are:
Alex Gibson, Head of Digital Marketing, TU Dublin
Bridget Johnson, Creative Director, Sticky.net
Chloe Hanratty, Brand Consultant
Conor Byrne, Host, That’s What I Call Marketing
Dara Taaffe, Head of Sales, The Business Post
Eamon Fitzpatrick, Group Commercial Director, Bauer Media Ireland
Eoin Conlon, Creative Director, TBWA\Ireland
Ian Doherty, MD, Bonfire
Jennifer Hyland, Executive Director, Edelman
Jimi McGrath, CEO, Droga5 Dublin
Jonny Boyle, Director of Brand Experience, FUEL
Katherine Ryan, Programme Director, IAPI
Ken Kilbride, CEO, ADHD Ireland
Laurence O’Byrne, CEO, Napkin
Malcolm Murray, Sales Director, Sky Media Ireland
Dr. Martina Byrne, CEO, PRII
Max Brady, Executive Producer, Bodacious
Paddy Collins, Silver winner at the 2024 Cannes Young Lions and Graphic and Motion Designer
Peter Snodden, Creative Director, The Brill Building
Sinead Gill, Director – PR & Media Relations, Smurfit Westrock
This year’s sponsors are Bauer Media Group, Bodacious, Business Post, Droga5 Dublin, Sky Media Ireland and Smurfit Westrock.