Out \ Look: Switching Streams with Broad(band) Strokes

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

When it comes to household utilities, broadband isn’t just about staying connected—it’s about keeping up. Whether streaming, gaming, working, or simply browsing, consumers expect more from their providers. And when expectations aren’t met, they don’t hesitate to look elsewhere.

Our research indicates that, in the past year, 29% of consumers have switched broadband providers, with another 31% planning to do so in the next 12 months. The market is fluid, competitive, and driven by shifting priorities. With our latest research conducted with Ipsos B&A—supported by insights from TGI Choices—we’re uncovering the motivations behind broadband switching and the role OOH plays in influencing these decisions.

Who’s Switching, and Why?

When it comes to broadband preference, there is much to vie for in the OOH battleground. Among 16-24s, 40% have switched in the past year, the highest of any age group, yet their intent to switch in the next 12 months is significantly lower at 20%. This suggests that while younger consumers are more proactive about finding the best service, those who have already made a change may now be more settled—at least in the short term.

Conversely, 45-54-year-olds show one of the lowest past switching rates (31%) but the highest future switching intent (35%), highlighting a growing dissatisfaction that could drive increased movement in the near future. While inertia may keep some consumers from switching immediately, factors like price sensitivity and service expectations are gradually pushing them toward reconsideration.

Meanwhile, parents with children under 15 are notably active in the market, with 32% having switched in the last year. For them, broadband isn’t just about speed; it’s about reliability across multiple devices, ensuring smooth hybrid work, school assignments, and family entertainment.

While motivations vary, cost remains the dominant reason for switching, cited by 60% of consumers. Households are responding to aggressive promotional pricing, bundle deals, and competitive discounts.

But price isn’t everything. 45% of switchers cite faster internet speeds as their primary motivator, a figure that rises to 50% among 16-24s (TGI). Poor customer service also proves costly, with 26% of consumers leaving their provider due to bad experiences.

With broadband switching at scale, standing out in the market is crucial. OOH continues to be a powerful tool for broadband providers to reach consumers at the right moment.

Our research found that 1 in 5 of consumers recall OOH advertising influencing their broadband decision, placing it ahead of traditional channels, cinema, and video-on-demand ads. This aligns with our WATCH Market Review for the Broadband category for 2024, showing year-on-year increases in display value for the category.

OOH’s ability to reach consumers at scale, reinforce brand awareness, and drive engagement at key decision-making moments makes it an essential component of broadband marketing strategies. High-visibility placements in commuter-heavy areas, shopping hubs, and residential zones position broadband brands front and centre when consumers are actively considering their options.

Localised Messaging Works

One of the strongest trends in broadband advertising is the use of contextually relevant, localised messaging to engage consumers. Campaigns featuring specific locations, hyper-relevant copy, and creative executions tailored to local communities resonate strongly, as demonstrated by insights from PML Group’s IMPACT Attention research and our Going Local study. These studies highlight that OOH advertising incorporating localised elements drives higher recall and engagement.

Recent broadband campaigns from the country’s top broadband providers have tapped into this effectively.

By using localised OOH, broadband brands can connect with consumers on a more personal level, making their offers feel more relevant and immediate.

With broadband decisions driven by price, performance, and awareness, OOH provides an unmatched platform to reinforce messaging and influence consumer choices.

Speed, reliability, and service excellence remain key differentiators, but how and where these messages are communicated can make all the difference. OOH’s ability to capture attention in high-footfall environments, drive brand recall, and reinforce trust makes it a vital tool for broadband providers looking to stand out in a crowded market.

For brands looking to maximise impact:

Performance-driven messaging resonates most with younger consumers, particularly 16-24s, who place a premium on gaming and streaming capabilities.

Family households prioritise reliability, making messaging around multi-device stability and security features highly relevant.

Localised OOH executions elevate brand presence, helping to build familiarity and trust in regional markets.

Broadband is more than a utility—it’s a core part of daily life. Consumers expect more, and when they don’t get it, they move fast. Whether it’s price, speed, or service, broadband providers must stay ahead by delivering on expectations and making their presence felt where decisions are being made.

For more insights into the role of OOH in the broadband and telecoms sector, contact info@pmlgroup.ie.

Re-turn Celebrates One Billion Returns with Nationwide OOH Campaign

Re-turn, the organisation behind Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme, has reached a major milestone this month—one billion drink containers returned since its launch. Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, a high-impact OOH campaign is marking the achievement across the country.

The campaign shines a light on the collective efforts of the Irish public, who have returned enough plastic bottles and cans to circle the world 4.7 times. This growing participation is driving tangible environmental benefits, with IBAL’s 2025 litter survey showing a near 50% reduction in drinks container prevalence at surveyed sites.

Beyond its environmental impact, the scheme is also making a difference in communities. Through the ‘Return for Children’ initiative, €90,000 has been raised for six children’s charities—Barnardos Ireland, Barretstown, Childline by ISPCC, Jack & Jill, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, and Make-A-Wish Ireland. The initiative supports a range of critical services, from advocacy for vulnerable children to assistance for families facing serious illnesses. Additionally, over 2,200 schools, clubs, and community organisations have registered with Re-turn to raise funds through recycling efforts.