DMG Media Returns to Media Awards as Platinum Sponsor

dmg media is to partner with the Media Awards 2025. One of the country’s biggest media companies, dmg media has a long association with the Awards going back over 10 years.

According to the organisers of the Awards, dmg media will return as a Platinum sponsor of this year’s awards which will be held in the Mansion House in Dublin.

Additional sponsors will be named over the coming weeks.

According to the organisers, the closing date for entries will be March 24.

Following discussions with the wider media industry, the organisers have also changed the venue for this year’s awards to the RDS in Dublin’s city centre. However, due to the restricted capacity at the venue, the event will be a sell out and early booking is advisable. To book tickets to the Media Awards 2025 click Here