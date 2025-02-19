Javelin Wins Creative and Media Accounts for Property Portal MyHome

Javelin has picked up the creative and media account for the Irish Times-owned property portal MyHome.ie.

With over 1m monthly users, the portal recently embarked on a major expansion plan and introduced a number of UX tools that boost the functionality of the portal.

“We are pleased to announce Javelin as MyHome’s new creative and media agency. We believe they will deliver innovative campaigns that will drive the MyHome brand nationally,” says Joanne Geary, managing director, MyHome.

“This new partnership will support our growth strategy and reinforce our position as the No.1 Property Portal in Ireland for property seekers, not only those seeking to purchase a new home but also those searching for rental accommodation as we continue to strengthen our rental offering,” she adds.

Kyla O’ Kelly, director of Javelin adds: “With first time buyer mortgage approvals reaching record highs recently, MyHome has an important role to play in being a trusted, fast-moving and progressive partner to people embarking on the important and often difficult journey of finding a home We are really looking forward to working with the MyHome team and encouraging more home and rental hunters to see the latest developments on the platform, all designed to make house hunting easier, less stressful and a more successful experience.”