Advertisers Increase their Spend on TV During 2024

Irish advertisers spent a total of €298.4m on TV advertising last year, according to the latest figures from TAM Ireland.

This was a 5.3% increase on the figure for 2023.

The figures, compiled by Guardian Management Accounting on behalf of TAM Ireland, include spot, sponsorship, product placement, AFP and broadcaster VOD revenue.

“The 5.3% rise in TV ad revenue is more than just a financial milestone; it is a testament to the medium’s enduring appeal and its ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviours,” says TAM Ireland.

“As Ireland’s media landscape continues to evolve, television remains a trusted and powerful platform for both viewers and advertisers alike.”

The increased investment in advertising comes on the back of a strong growth in commercial impacts, which TAM says were up by 7.7% on 2023 while changes in TV viewing habits show that viewers spent a total 3 hours and 23 minutes viewing video content on a TV every day in 2024.

Commercial impacts saw a significant surge this year up 7.7% on 2023 reflecting the medium’s ability to engage audiences effectively. Of this 77% of the time was spent viewing broadcaster content while10% was spent with SVOD services such as Netflix, Disney + and Amazon. A further 4% was spent on YouTube with the remainder on other streaming services, according to TAM Ireland.

This positive trend is further bolstered by Ireland’s robust TV viewing habits. Viewers spent a total of 3hrs 23 mins viewing video content on a TV set every day in 2024*. Of this 77% of the time was spent viewing Broadcaster content, 10% of viewer’s time was spent with SVOD services such as Netflix, Disney + and Amazon, 4% with Youtube and the remainder of viewing time was to other streaming services. This mix highlights TV’s continued relevance in a fragmented media environment.

The growth in TV ad revenue is also a testament to the medium’s unique strengths: trust, scale, and its proven ability to build brands. In an era where trust in non-traditional media remains shaky, television continues to deliver on its core promise of reaching mass audiences while fostering emotional connections. TV’s vital role on the media plan has been reinforced by a number of prominent research studies published in 2024 ( Peter Field’s Effectiveness Study / Thinkbox Profitability 2 and TAM’s own award-winning Attention Research carried out by Red C & Amplified Intelligence These attributes make TV an indispensable tool for advertisers seeking to build brand awareness and loyalty.

“The 5.3% rise in TV ad revenue is more than just a financial milestone; it is a testament to the medium’s enduring appeal and its ability to adapt to changing consumer behaviours,” says TAM Ireland.

“As Ireland’s media landscape continues to evolve, television remains a trusted and powerful platform for both viewers and advertisers alike.”