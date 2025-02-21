Pt78 Strengthens Senior Team with Appointments of Carty and Leonard

Pt78, the Dublin-based pitching and marketing effectiveness consultancy, has beefed up its senior team with the appointment of two new associate directors, Frankie Carty and Nick Leonard.

With more than 20 years’ experience the advertising industry, Carty is a former head of agency business with Virgin Media Television where he worked for nearly four years. Prior to this he worked for Core for over 10 years, most recently as head of investment.

Nick Leonard, meanwhile, has over 15 years’ media audit experience and joins from Ebiquity, having previously held positions with Citybox Advertising and Citigroup.

Vivien McKechnie, founding director, Pt78, said that the new team members would bring a fresh perspective to the business and be a key part of its growth ambitions in 2025, domestically and internationally.

“Pt78 has had a standout year in 2024. We’ve increased our client numbers and our share of work outside of the Irish market and we’ve developed and launched a new online portal, Platform 78TM, to enhance the media audit experience for both clients and agencies,” she says.

“We’re very pleased that Frankie and Nick are joining us at such an exciting time for the company, we’re delighted we’ve been able to hire such a depth of relevant and heavyweight expertise, and we’re looking forward to a continuing success story in the next 12 months.”