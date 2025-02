The Media Awards 2025 will open for entries next Wednesday, February 19th.

The organisers of the Media Awards have announced that the gala black-tie event will take place on Thursday, May 8th 2025.

The Awards will be held in the Mansion House in Dublin and will recognise and showcase the very best strategic and creative thinking in the wider media industry in Ireland, including the people who make a valuable contribution to its success.

For further information visit www.mediaawards.ie