Out \ Look: Irish Life “Stitches Up” OOH for ExpressCare

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Irish Life Health is making its presence felt across Outdoor formats this cycle with the launch of its new ExpressCare Clinics campaign. The nationwide campaign is planned by Zenith and Source out of home, with creative from Folk VML, and takes a simple approach to communicating the brand’s fast and accessible treatment options available in Dublin and Cork – for stitches, burns, breaks and more.

The campaign is live across a broad range of formats across roadside environments, carrying the message: ‘We’re there for express care’ complete with an in-creative ‘stitch’ that appears to mend a tear in the format copy. Large-scale 96 Sheets, Digital Bridges and Upright 48 Sheets anchor the campaign on key commuter routes, while Digital Golden Squares and Luas Light Boxes ensure the message reaches busy pedestrian hubs.

Speaking about the campaign, Richard Daly, Senior Brand & Advertising Manager – Customer & Brand Team at Irish Life, commented: “At Irish Life Health, we understand that minor injuries and illnesses can be disruptive, but accessing the right care shouldn’t be. The new ExpressCare Clinics in Dublin and Cork provide fast, high-quality treatment for everything from stitches to burns and breaks – all without the need for an appointment. Open seven days a week, with an aim to see patients within the hour, ensuring that both Irish Life Health members and non-members alike receive the express care they need, when they need it. Because when it comes to your health, we’re there for express care.”

Scott Molloy, Senior Client Manager at Source out of home, commented: “The ExpressCare Clinics campaign is a prime example of how OOH can drive attention and engagement. By blending bold creative with a high-impact, multi-format strategy, we’re delivering visibility and reinforcing how Outdoor can connect brands with their audiences across their daily journeys.”

Our IMPACT Attention research highlights the role of OOH in driving brand discovery, with 67% of consumers stating they’ve discovered new brands through OOH advertising. The campaign’s high-impact placements leverage that visibility to reach commuters, shoppers, and city-centre audiences, tapping into the power of attention to boost awareness and consideration.

Love is in the Air—and on the Streets

The latest AIB Spend Trend highlighted the significance of Valentine’s Day as a spending event, revealing a 12% increase in consumer spending in the lead-up to February 14th—particularly in categories like florists, restaurants, and grocery stores.

With Valentine’s Day here, brands are making the most of OOH to tap into consumer sentiment, reinforcing the role of Outdoor in influencing seasonal purchasing decisions. Our latest Media Impact Study found that key retail occasions—like Valentine’s Day—provide prime opportunities for brands to build mental and physical availability at the moment of decision-making.

Avonmore

Avonmore is embracing the romance of the occasion by positioning its cream as an essential ingredient for indulgent Valentine’s desserts—because petrol station flowers won’t cut it. Planned by Carat and PML, with creative by Goosebump, the campaign is live on Adshel Live Retail nationwide, strategically placing the brand in close proximity to key purchasing moments. The activation highlights the power of Retail OOH in driving impulse FMCG purchases, ensuring Avonmore is top of mind as consumers shop for the perfect Valentine’s treat.

Women’s Aid & Allianz

This Valentine’s Day, some messages deserve more than flowers. Women’s Aid Ireland and Allianz have launched a powerful OOH campaign urging men to be allies in ending gender inequality and gender-based violence. The campaign introduces the Ally Action List and uses the Valentine’s occasion as a moment to spark conversations and drive action.

Planned by Starcom, part of Core, and Source out of home, the campaign is live across Golden Squares, the Green Screen, station galleries, retail and commuter dPods. The ‘wilting roses’ creative ensures maximum impact, stopping passersby in their tracks with its urgent message.

Our IMPACT Attention research shows that 88% of OOH consumers find the medium effective for informing them about public services and initiatives. You can learn more about the campaign at womensaid.ie/men.

An Post

For those who may have forgotten to pick up a card (again), An Post is offering a timely solution. Their Euro: The One for Me campaign reminds consumers that they can send a love note, letter, or cheeky card for just €1 with a half-price digital stamp—available exclusively from 11th to 15th February.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, the campaign is live across digital roadside and retail formats including Digipoles, Tesco Digiscreens, Digipanels, and Digishelters, ensuring last-minute romantics don’t miss the message.

Captain America takes Hulking showdown to OOH

It’s a new era for the Captain America series, which is using Outdoor to amplify anticipation and generate buzz ahead of Captain America: Brave New World in Irish cinemas today. Planned by Zenith and Source out of home, the campaign has seen the titular character battle the series new Red Hulk villain across Irish streets and sidewalks in a huge, multiformat campaign that has been impossible to miss.

The film marks a new direction for the series, replacing fan favourite Chris Evans with Anthony Mackie in the titular role following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Harrison Ford enters the fray as the nefarious President Thaddeus Ross who over the course of the film finds himself becoming a red shade of the popular Hulk character.

The film’s Outdoor presence extends beyond the standard array of formats to align with one of Dublin’s cultural mainstays of the same nomenclature. The popular Captain America’s diner on Grafton Street has had its exterior decorated in a large banner, installed by Collectiv Marketing, to further increase awareness on one of Dublin’s most high-footfall areas.

Cadbury opens the hatch for Mini Eggs

Last week Cadbury Dairy Milk added to the brand’s small bar range or the first time in 20 years with its Mini Eggs variety.

The launch was celebrated with a tease and reveal special build storefront on Leinster Street South, installed by Micromedia Outdoor. Throughout the week the storefront displayed the small bar range adjacent to creative teasing ‘There’s a new flavour to favour’ and to ‘Pop by this Friday 31st January from 8am to be one of the first to try it.”

The morning of, podcast duo I’m Grand Mam unveiled the new bar from a bespoke hatch that emerged from the storefront. Both shared a live mic as they drew consumers into sampling the new flavour, providing commentary in their characteristic manner.

Since the reveal a wider campaign has been live this week across commuter, roadside and retail environments positioning the new flavour front and centre, marked as a ‘Limited Edition’ variety amongst the other 8 members of the Dairy Milk bar family. The campaign and special build were planned by PML and Spark Foundry.