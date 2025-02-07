Publicis Dublin Calls for Breast Before Checks in New Campaign for SPAR

The BWG Foods-owned retailers SPAR and EUROSPAR have rolled out a new campaign in collaboration with Publicis Dublin and the National Breast Cancer Research Institute to remind women to regularly check for signs of breast cancer.

The campaign is called “Breast Before” and taps into the behaviour of checking Best Before dates to direct people to check something far more important.

Research shows 86% of Irish shoppers regularly check food product dates, with this behaviour more common among women and those aged 45–54. Meanwhile, only 35% of women are self-checking regularly for breast cancer. 1 in 7 Irish women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and the best way to catch it is through regular self-checks.

As part of the campaign, limited edition breast-shaped labels have been designed to get people to check their breasts every month. The eye-catching labels are intentionally placed next to the Best Before date on food and drink packaging. Shoppers are encouraged to simply scan the QR code on the label, add their Breast Before date to their mobile calendar and every month they’ll be reminded to self-check.

The campaign is being fronted by Podcaster and breast cancer survivor Georgie Crawford and also includes a microsite with an informative video, educating viewers on the symptoms of breast cancer. Viewers are also encouraged to chat to their GP if they notice anything unusual.

The campaign is being rolled out across SPAR and EUROSPAR stores and supermarkets throughout Ireland.

“We’re all very aware of the importance of Best Before dates on our food products,” says Suzanne Weldon, chief marketing and communications officer, BWG Foods.

“Having a Breast Before date included to remind shoppers to set regular reminders to self-check for any abnormalities is an important call-to-action for everyone who visits their local SPAR and EUROSPAR,” she adds.

“We wanted to make breast self-checks part of a monthly routine by latching onto existing shopper habits and creating thousands of boob-shaped labels which will remind women to check and inform them what signs and symptoms to check for.

It’s so important we all develop these healthy habits and support the incredible research that NBCRI are doing. We are so humbled that, with our amazing clients at SPAR and EUROSPAR, we could do both,” adds Ivona Poljak, Art Director, from Publicis Dublin:

