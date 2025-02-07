The Brill Building Targets Western Tech Firms with Platform 94 Partnership

The Brill Building, the creative innovation agency founded by Roisin Keown, has expanded its footprint by partnering with Platform 94, the Galway-based accelerator hub that helps Irish businesses operating in the west to scale their operations internationally.

According to The Brill Building: “the expansion strategically places the agency to bring its unique creative expertise to the growing number of scaling, internationally-minded companies thriving along the west coast, positioning itself to partner with the region’s next wave of standout businesses and helping them amplify their potential on the path to global recognition.”

“We intend to make 2025 a year for a step change for The Brill Building. Having confirmed our reputation as one of Europe’s most effective creative agencies, our expansion to the West Coast is a natural step in bringing our creativity and innovation to new audiences,” says Roisin Keown.

“Platform 94 is home to some of Ireland’s most exciting scale-ups with bold international ambitions, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with and contribute to their journey as they make their mark on the global stage,” she says.

“The Brill Building is a fantastic addition to Platform 94 and to the region’s business community,” says Marie Donellan, CEO, Platform 94.

“Their reputation as one of Ireland’s most awarded advertising agencies speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled to have their expertise and creativity on board. With their support, we can help even more businesses on the West Coast scale and thrive internationally.”