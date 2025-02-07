Irish Agencies & Brands Set New Record in European Sponsorship Awards

A record 49 Irish agencies and brands have been shortlisted for this this year’s European Sponsorship Awards which will take place in London on March 13.
In what is likely to be the most hotly contested awards programme in recent years, many of the Irish sponsorship industry’s leading brands and agencies will go head-to-head on the European stage following a post-Covid bounce-back for the industry in 2024 which saw €225m invested in sponsorship according to a recent Onside report.
Leading the Irish charge will be agencies Legacy Communications and Teneo Sports Advisory both of which have been shortlisted in the Agency of the Year category.
Irish entrants are well represented in most other categories although some of the more hotly contested ones include Sport Sponsorship of the Year (< €1M) has six Irish entrants and Event of the Year which sees five Irish entrants making the shortlist.
Many of the Irish sponsorship industry’s leading campaigns will be represented at the awards with familiar brands making the cut. These include IDA Ireland, SKY, Vhi, Allianz, Paddy Power, Three, AIB, PTSB, Guinness, Electric Ireland, Cairn Homes, Bulmers, Londis and Aer Lingus.
A list of the Irish agencies and brands shortlisted for the awards is below. The full shortlist is available HERE
Event of the Year
Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2024
IDA Irelands Host Sponsorship of Bloomberg’s New Economy Gateway Event
Paddy Power Comedy Festival
The Smirnoff Collective Stage
Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon
Rights Holder of the Year
Olympic Federation of Ireland / Team Ireland
Arts & Culture Sponsorship – Medium to Large Scale
Three City Stages
Best Use of Content < €500k
Al PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete
Alianz x Inner Drive PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete
Best Use of Content > €500k
Just Eat – Deliver at Home: Any Given Wednesday
Guinness Reignites Rugby Passion with L’0.0pportunité
Best Use of Cutting-edge Technology
AIB Meet the Toughest Content Series
Best Use of Measurement & Insight
How Allianz Ireland found a ‘win-win’ for brand and culture
Sky Believe in Better Insight
Best Use of PR < €500k
Electric Ireland GAA & Camogie All-Ireland Minor Championships Campaign
PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete
Best Use of PR > €500k
Three City Stages
Best Use of Talent < €500k
Aer Lingus and Irish Rugby
Allianz x Inner Drive
PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete
Best Use of Talent > €500k
Three City Stages
Just Eat – Deliver At Home: Any Given Wednesday
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in Sponsorship < €500k
Aer Lingus: Proudly Supporting Paralympics Ireland
Just Eat – Pride
Smirnoff- Everyone is Invited
SSE Airtricity: Uniting Football and Inclusivity
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in Sponsorship > €500k
Cairn Community Games – We’re All In
Media Sponsorship
Cadbury – A Supporter & A Half of Republic of Ireland’s WNT
Londis – Proud Sponsors of Ireland’s Fittest Family
Paris 2024 – How Allianz Ireland ‘Beat The Best’
Music Sponsorship
Bank of Ireland Carnival Quarter
Bulmers Sounds from The Secret Orchard
Lovely Summer for a Guinness
The Smirnoff Collective Stage
Three City Stages
Sponsorship with a Social Purpose < €250k
AIG – Inner City Golfer
Electric Ireland for Darkness Into Light
Just Eat – Pride
Vhi Sun Safe Campaign
Sponsorship with a Social Purpose €250k-€1M
Cairn Community Games – We’re All In
Sport Sponsorship < €1M
Allianz x Team Ireland
Energia, Core & Irish Rugby, Think Of The Possibilities
Flogas – The Energy Behind Team Ireland
PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete
Sky and The Women’s National Team
TritonLake & Ireland Sevens: A High-Performance Partnership
Sport Sponsorship €1M-€5M
Guinness & “Don’t Jinx It”: Turning Superstition into Success