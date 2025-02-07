Irish Agencies & Brands Set New Record in European Sponsorship Awards

A record 49 Irish agencies and brands have been shortlisted for this this year’s European Sponsorship Awards which will take place in London on March 13.

In what is likely to be the most hotly contested awards programme in recent years, many of the Irish sponsorship industry’s leading brands and agencies will go head-to-head on the European stage following a post-Covid bounce-back for the industry in 2024 which saw €225m invested in sponsorship according to a recent Onside report.

Leading the Irish charge will be agencies Legacy Communications and Teneo Sports Advisory both of which have been shortlisted in the Agency of the Year category.

Irish entrants are well represented in most other categories although some of the more hotly contested ones include Sport Sponsorship of the Year (< €1M) has six Irish entrants and Event of the Year which sees five Irish entrants making the shortlist.

Many of the Irish sponsorship industry’s leading campaigns will be represented at the awards with familiar brands making the cut. These include IDA Ireland, SKY, Vhi, Allianz, Paddy Power, Three, AIB, PTSB, Guinness, Electric Ireland, Cairn Homes, Bulmers, Londis and Aer Lingus.

A list of the Irish agencies and brands shortlisted for the awards is below. The full shortlist is available HERE

Event of the Year

Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2024

IDA Irelands Host Sponsorship of Bloomberg’s New Economy Gateway Event

Paddy Power Comedy Festival

The Smirnoff Collective Stage

Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon

Rights Holder of the Year

Olympic Federation of Ireland / Team Ireland

Arts & Culture Sponsorship – Medium to Large Scale

Three City Stages

Best Use of Content < €500k

Al PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete

Alianz x Inner Drive PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete

Best Use of Content > €500k

Just Eat – Deliver at Home: Any Given Wednesday

Guinness Reignites Rugby Passion with L’0.0pportunité

Best Use of Cutting-edge Technology

AIB Meet the Toughest Content Series

Best Use of Measurement & Insight

How Allianz Ireland found a ‘win-win’ for brand and culture

Sky Believe in Better Insight

Best Use of PR < €500k

Electric Ireland GAA & Camogie All-Ireland Minor Championships Campaign

PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete

Best Use of PR > €500k

Three City Stages

Best Use of Talent < €500k

Aer Lingus and Irish Rugby

Allianz x Inner Drive

PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete

Best Use of Talent > €500k

Three City Stages

Just Eat – Deliver At Home: Any Given Wednesday

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in Sponsorship < €500k

Aer Lingus: Proudly Supporting Paralympics Ireland

Just Eat – Pride

Smirnoff- Everyone is Invited

SSE Airtricity: Uniting Football and Inclusivity

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in Sponsorship > €500k

Cairn Community Games – We’re All In

Media Sponsorship

Cadbury – A Supporter & A Half of Republic of Ireland’s WNT

Londis – Proud Sponsors of Ireland’s Fittest Family

Paris 2024 – How Allianz Ireland ‘Beat The Best’

Music Sponsorship

Bank of Ireland Carnival Quarter

Bulmers Sounds from The Secret Orchard

Lovely Summer for a Guinness

The Smirnoff Collective Stage

Three City Stages

Sponsorship with a Social Purpose < €250k

AIG – Inner City Golfer

Electric Ireland for Darkness Into Light

Just Eat – Pride

Vhi Sun Safe Campaign

Sponsorship with a Social Purpose €250k-€1M

Cairn Community Games – We’re All In

Sport Sponsorship < €1M

Allianz x Team Ireland

Energia, Core & Irish Rugby, Think Of The Possibilities

Flogas – The Energy Behind Team Ireland

PTSB – The Human Behind the Athlete

Sky and The Women’s National Team

TritonLake & Ireland Sevens: A High-Performance Partnership

Sport Sponsorship €1M-€5M

Guinness & “Don’t Jinx It”: Turning Superstition into Success