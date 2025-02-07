The 2025 TAMIs Now Open For Entries

The TAM Ireland’s TV planning awards, The TAMIs, are now open for entries.

Now in their seventh year, the awards recognise and showcase the most innovative TV activity in the Irish broadcasting world and the winner of the Grand Prix Award 2024 will receive €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.

Last year, EssenceMediacom picked up the coveted Grand Prix at the awards for its work with Boots on the “Boots Gets ready with TV & TikTok Live” which also won the top award in the Best Use of Innovation category.

This year there will be six categories in addition to the Grand Prix. The categories are Best Use of Innovation, Best Tactical Use of TV, Best Use of TV Sponsorship, Best Ongoing Use of TV, AV Planner of the Year and AV Team of the Year.

