Marketing Society Appoints Orlagh Geraghty as its New Chair

Orlagh Geraghty, head of brand marketing, Britvic Ireland is the new chair of the Marketing Society’s council.

She takes over from Mark Noble, marketing manager, Heineken Ireland.

With over 15 years marketing experience, Geraghty has worked with a number of leading FMCG brands and companies including the likes of Kerry, Mars and UCD Smurfit Business School & Britvic Ireland where she is currently responsible for Club, 7UP & Energise as well as Pepsi & Lipton. She is a graduate of UCD Michael Smurfit Business School.

“I am honoured to take up the position. Building on the strong foundations laid by my predecessors and supported by our very talented team, I am committed to building on the high standards that already exist,” Geraghty says.

“My key focus for 2025 will be to continue to celebrate our vibrant inclusive marketing community with a focus on showcasing the critical role of marketing and insight leaders in driving growth. We will continue to host our thought leadership events that create great networking opportunities, celebrate research through our Research Excellence Awards and drive membership and growth of the society, Looking forward to another successful year ahead.”

Other members of the Marketing Society’ Council include Iarlaith Corcoran (Opinions); Pauline Murnin (Uisce Eireann); Shireen McDonagh (Legacy Communications); Sarah Sherry (Boys & Girls); Rory McDonnell (Glanbia); David Deeley (Kerry); Kieran O’Donovan (Thinkhouse); Bryan Cox (Red C Research); Emer Dunne (Waterwipes); Sarah Chapman (Ipsos B&A); Anne Zahan (Diageo); Cathy Cullen (Cathy Cullen Communications); Fiona Askin (The RDS); Suzie Dundon ( Heineken) and Irene McEvoy ( The Marketing Society).