Home Awards IAPI to Launch Effie Ireland Awards 2025 on Feb 26

IAPI to Launch Effie Ireland Awards 2025 on Feb 26

The Effie Ireland Awards 2025 will be officially launched on Wednesday February 26 at an industry event in the RDS in Dublin.

The launch, which will kick off at 8.30am and conclude at 10.30am, will hear from a number of speakers including Tom Kinsella, managing director homes, AIB who returns as jury chair for this year’s awards.

Tom Kinsella, Jury Chair for Effie Ireland Awards 2025

In addition, Věra Šídlová, global creative thought leadership director with Kantar will deliver a keynote presentation. An experienced Effie judge, she is a seasoned professional specialising in supporting a broad range of global brands by helping them connect with their audiences in ways that deliver business results.

Further speakers will be announced over the coming weeks.

This year’s awards are sponsored by An Post Commerce, RTÉ and Diageo Ireland.

To attend the Effies launch, click HERE

Previous articleMarketing Society Appoints Orlagh Geraghty as its New Chair
Next articleVMTV and Guinness Partner to Provide Audio Description and Sign Language for Six Nations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR