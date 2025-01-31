IAPI to Launch Effie Ireland Awards 2025 on Feb 26

The Effie Ireland Awards 2025 will be officially launched on Wednesday February 26 at an industry event in the RDS in Dublin.

The launch, which will kick off at 8.30am and conclude at 10.30am, will hear from a number of speakers including Tom Kinsella, managing director homes, AIB who returns as jury chair for this year’s awards.

In addition, Věra Šídlová, global creative thought leadership director with Kantar will deliver a keynote presentation. An experienced Effie judge, she is a seasoned professional specialising in supporting a broad range of global brands by helping them connect with their audiences in ways that deliver business results.

Further speakers will be announced over the coming weeks.

This year’s awards are sponsored by An Post Commerce, RTÉ and Diageo Ireland.

To attend the Effies launch, click HERE