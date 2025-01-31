FUEL Expands Senior Team With Key Hires

The Dublin-based experiential and entertainment agency FUEL has made a number of key appointments to its leadership team.

Steven Courtney has been appointed as FUEL’s director of content. Prior to joining the business, he held the position of managing director of Motherland, and previously led Event Junkies. He is also a former creative director with ShinAwiL and founded Offscript.

Shell Holden, meanwhile, has been appointed as director of marketing. Prior to joining FUEL she was festival director for City Spectacular and is a co-director of the National Menopause Summit.

Elsewhere, Molly Bracken has joined as experience director of FUEL’s employee experience solutions division. Prior to this she was a lead event producer for Web Summit and is a former experience director with Catapult.

In addition, Rachael Gallivan has been appointed as business development director with responsibility for driving business development and strategic growth of the experience and entertainment group. Previous positions include chief operations officer at IMAGE Media, department head at Maximum Media and senior manager at Accenture Song.

Founded by Brian McDermott and Jamie Deasy in 2013, FUEL’s client list includes the likes of Meta, Sky, World Rugby, KPMG, Indeed, PayPal, Paddy Power, Accenture, Lidl, Universal Music Group and Google, as well as national giants such as AIB and Leinster Rugby. The company employs 70 staff in Ireland and the UK.