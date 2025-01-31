Aldi Campaign Connects Foods to Moods

Aldi Ireland has launched a new campaign called “Good Food, Good Mood” to highlight how quality food can help improve people’s moods.

The campaign was created by McCann Manchester and plays on the discount supermarkets’ quality credentials through emotive and humorous story-telling.

The campaign is running across TV, radio, display, web, social, instore and OOH.

According to Louise Cassidy, marketing director, Aldi Ireland: “Good food lifts all of our moods. January is a challenging month for many households however at Aldi we firmly believe our Irish customers can save money whilst not having to compromise on great quality food.”

“We’ve absolutely loved bringing this new platform to life, for Aldi,” says Imogen Tazztman, executive creative director, McCann Manchester.

“All the best ideas are rooted in a truth, and the power good food has on one’s mood is indisputable. (As any of my creative teams – who know not to schedule a review before lunch – will attest to.) I can’t wait to see the work out there in the wild.”

Credits

Client: Aldi

Marketing Director: Louise Cassidy

Advertising Manager: John Anslow

Agency: McCann Manchester

ECD: Imogen Tazzyman

Creative Directors: Mick Craven and Zoe Johnson

Managing Director: Graham Todd

Business Director: James Mott

Head of Broadcast:- Lucy Moore

Producer: Jonathan Altoft

Photography: Neil Flitcroft

Production Company: Ponder

Director: Brian Durnin