Opinion: Why We Launched a Neurodiversity Campaign in Our Industry

As neurodiversity becomes more widely recognized and understood in the advertising industry, Ian McCabe, managing director of Pluto the Agency takes a deep dive into the thinking behind the agency’s recent campaign for Neurodiversity Ireland.

At Pluto, we’ve always believed in using our platform for meaningful change. Every year, we take on a passion project—something different from our client work, something that pushes us to think beyond the usual day to day. This year, our focus landed on neurodiversity, a topic that was already close to our hearts due to our long-standing work with Neurodiversity Ireland.

But here’s the thing: while we had supported the charity’s work with neurodiverse children, we realised we weren’t asking the hard questions about ourselves, our colleagues and in turn our own industry. We asked ourselves, “Are we doing enough for neurodiverse people? People who think differently?” The honest answer was no.

This campaign was born from that moment of reflection. We decided to put ourselves in the client seat and design a campaign that would encourage other agencies and organisations like ours to do the same—to ask, “Are we really embracing different ways of thinking?”

The Target Audience: Industry Leaders

Our research, in collaboration with IAPI, uncovered something troubling: a significant number of neurodiverse individuals work within our industry, but many of them don’t feel comfortable disclosing their neurodiversity to their employers. This insight shaped our campaign. We targeted industry leaders because we believed they hold the power to create more inclusive workplaces. If we could inspire them to rethink how they approach neurodiversity—to open up to different ways of thinking and working—it could spark real change.

What We Highlighted: Breaking Stereotypes

While we didn’t focus on any one aspect of neurodiversity, the campaign leaned into common negative perceptions—traits like quietness, or hyperactivity for example—that are often associated with neurodiverse individuals. Our goal wasn’t to preach or lecture but to get people thinking. We wanted to challenge these perceptions and encourage leaders to see the strength in these differences and show what value they can bring to an agency if these differences are supported and nurtured.

The Creative Process: Getting it Right

Developing this campaign required a delicate balance. Neurodiversity is a complex subject, and we knew that a preachy tone wouldn’t resonate. That’s why we began with extensive research, understanding how neurodiversity is viewed and represented in our industry. Armed with these insights, we tasked our creative team with crafting a campaign that would stand out without coming across as self-righteous. I believe we struck that balance.

The Impact: Starting the Conversation

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. The most impactful part of the campaign was that it started a conversation—one that we felt was needed. We’ve heard from other agencies and organisations that are now questioning their own practices and looking for ways to be more inclusive. At Pluto, we know we’re not the finished article when it comes to neurodiversity, but we’re on the journey, and it’s gratifying to see others joining us.

At Pluto, our mission has always been to make an impact. For most clients, that impact looks like a successful event or activation, but with this campaign, the impact runs deeper. We want to make our industry a little more open and welcoming—a place where people feel comfortable being themselves. That’s something we can all get behind.

Ian McCabe is managing director of Pluto the Agency