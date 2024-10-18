Coke Zero Brings Icy OOH Moments to Rathmines

Out of Home (OOH) media agency Posterplan Ireland and Essencemediacom have teamed up to roll out a new campaign for Coca Cola Zero Sugar, 20 years on from when the brand first launched in the global marketplace.

The latest campaign builds on last year’s successful “Take a taste” series, this time spotlighting both zero-sugar and zero caffeine. Titled “Best Coke Ever?” the current campaign went live with a striking 3D Coca-Cola Zero Sugar can atop a Bus Shelter on Rathmines’ bustling main street, a location known for its student heavy crowd. The 3D can is surrounded by oversized, ice-like cubes that illuminate at night, ensuring the special grabs attention even as the evenings grow shorter.

This special is supported by a wider OOH campaign. Posterplan worked with XL Media as their production specialist and JCDecaux as the media owner on this project.

According to Rebekah Hitchmough, marketing manager at Coca Cola: “We’re thrilled with how this standout ‘Best Coke Ever? special build came to life in Rathmines. With Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as the hero, this was part of the final burst for our Gen Z centric “Best Coke Ever?” campaign that included a strategic media plan via Digital, Social, OOH & TV, an influencer strategy with a PR stunt, as well as a nationwide sampling plan, all anchored on encouraging our target audience to try the “Best Coke Ever?”. Creating this with the guys in Essencemediacom, XL Media, Posterplan and JCDecaux has been great and something we are all really proud of.”

“We wanted to bring something striking to Rathmines that captures the vibrant energy of the area and connects with the target audience. Gen Z is always on the go – so reaching them where they are is essential. By showcasing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in such a prominent way, we’re not just promoting a product; we’re engaging the community. Collaborating with Essencemediacom, XL Media, and JCDecaux has allowed us to release our creative side and have some fun with this campaign,” says Sean Foran, client manager, Posterplan.

Cathal O’Donovan, account director at Essencemediacom adds: “With a need to capture the attention of Gen Z in the digital age, OOH remains one of the best channels to drive impact. Working with our partners Posterplan and XL Media we wanted to create something in a youthful area that couldn’t be missed, and this was absolutely achieved. Is this the Best Coke Ever? I think so!”