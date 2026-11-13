IAB Europe Chief Economist Daniel Knapp Joins IAB Connect Line-up

IAB Ireland has confirmed Dr Daniel Knapp, chief economist at IAB Europe, as the final speaker for its IAB Connect conference, which takes place on Thursday, November 19.

Knapp will deliver a presentation entitled The Forces Shaping Advertising in 2027: An Economist’s View, examining the economic, technological and structural trends expected to influence advertising investment, business models and the wider media industry over the coming year.

An internationally recognised specialist in advertising economics, media and data, Knapp has more than 15 years’ experience in market analysis, strategic advisory and business intelligence.

He previously spent 11 years with information and analytics group IHS Markit, latterly as executive director for technology, media and telecoms, and has worked as an associated expert on media and artificial intelligence for the European Commission.

He holds a PhD from the London School of Economics, where his research focused on the sociology of algorithms and the increasing use of data in media.

As chief economist at IAB Europe, Knapp provides analysis of digital advertising markets and the economic and technological developments affecting the industry.

His appearance completes the speaker line-up for IAB Connect, which will examine the opportunities and challenges facing advertisers, agencies, publishers and technology companies as the industry looks ahead to 2027.

Other speakers at the event will represent WPP Media, TGI/Fifty5Blue, Integral Ad Science (IAS), Bringlode, Bauer Media, Samsung Ads and Meta.

IAB Ireland said Knapp’s contribution would provide an international economic perspective on the changes taking place across the digital advertising sector.

The conference takes place on Thursday, November 19, with further information and registration details available on the IAB Ireland website.