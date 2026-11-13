Citroën Ireland launches ‘Le Comfort’ Campaign with Bloom

Citroën Ireland has launched a campaign created by independent Dublin agency Bloom, putting seating comfort at the centre of its new “Le Comfort” communications strategy.

The campaign comprises three 15-second films using humour to connect the brand’s high-density foam seating and lumbar and postural support with drivers feeling ready for whatever comes next.

Produced by Taller Stories and directed by Matthieu Chardon, the films feature everyday scenarios involving golf, mowing the lawn and yoga, with each character performing better than expected.

The campaign launched in early November across broadcaster video on demand, AdSmart, social media and digital display, supported by 30-second radio advertisements and RTÉ lyric fm stings.

Trevor Hunt, marketing manager at Citroën Ireland, said: “Comfort has always been part of Citroën’s DNA, and our seats are one of the clearest ways drivers feel it. With Le Comfort, we wanted to move beyond describing the technology and show what it means in people’s lives. If you get out of the car feeling good, you carry that into the rest of your day. Bloom has captured that with real warmth and humour.”

Ian Whelehan, account director at Bloom, said: “Seats with lumbar and postural support don’t sound like the most exciting thing to put on screen, so we focused on the payoff instead of the product: landing the ball straight on the green, the lawn that finally gets mowed, the perfect pose. Matthieu and the team at Taller Stories brought great comic timing and a real cinematic feel to each moment. These three films are the start of a long-term Le Comfort programme, and we’re excited about where it goes next.”

Creative direction was led by Michael Walsh, with art direction by Wilke Mari Hamman and copywriting by Niamh Clohosey. Recording was handled by Beacon Studios.

Credits

Client: Citroën Ireland

Marketing manager: Trevor Hunt

Agency: Bloom

Creative director: Michael Walsh

Art director: Wilke Mari Hamman

Copywriter: Niamh Clohosey

Account director: Ian Whelehan

Production company: Taller Stories

Director: Matthieu Chardon

Recording studio: Beacon Studios