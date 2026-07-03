TBWA\Ireland Turns Home Buying into a Moving Story in New AIB Campaign

TBWA\Ireland has rolled out a new campaign for AIB Homes called “We Don’t Just Help, We Help Make it Happen.”
The campaign brings to life AIB’s understanding of the challenges faced on the home-buying journey and the role it plays in helping customers turn the ambition of home ownership into reality.
The campaign marks the fourth major campaign developed by TBWA\Ireland since being appointed AIB’s creative agency partner in 2025 and, according to the agency, “reflects a shared ambition to create distinctive, customer-centred work that delivers across every touchpoint of the brand experience, building on a creative partnership recently recognised with a Cannes Lions shortlist.”
The campaign is built around a simple but powerful truth: buying a home can often feel like moving a house.
The campaign tells the story of a house travelling through a series of obstacles and challenges, reflecting the twists and turns that can arise throughout the home-buying process. As the house steadily progresses towards its destination, the story demonstrates how AIB recognises the realities of the journey and helps customers navigate every stage along the way.
“Buying a home is one of the most important and personal journeys people will ever take, and at AIB we understand that it can be as challenging as it is exciting,” said Elaine Purcell, chief marketing officer, AIB.
“This campaign captures that reality in a distinctive and memorable way, showing how AIB helps customers navigate the twists and turns of the home-buying process with guidance, expertise and support. We Don’t Just Help, We Help Make It Happen reflects our commitment to being there for customers at every stage, helping them move from ambition to action and ultimately into a home of their own.”
According to TBWA\Ireland, the campaign is “designed to work across a connected brand experience and the moving house becomes a distinctive creative platform that travels across film, digital, social and out-of-home.”
“The ambition behind this campaign was to create something that felt immediately familiar, but completely distinctive to AIB,” said Des Creedon, executive creative director, TBWA\Ireland.
“Home ownership is one of the most important journeys people undertake, and we wanted to find a way to dramatise both the emotional reality of that experience and the role AIB plays in helping customers move forward.
“The moving house became a powerful creative device because it transforms a complex process into something people can instantly understand. What we love most about the idea is its ability to travel across the entire customer experience, creating a connected story that works wherever people encounter the brand. That’s where the strongest ideas live – not in a single execution, but across every touchpoint where customers engage with them.”
Credits:
Client : AIB
CMO – Elaine Purcell
Marketing Director – Nuala Kroondijk
Senior Marketing Manager – Pauline Carmody
Senior Marketing Manager Brand Strategy – Jane Chmara
Brand Manager – Rory Sheridan
Brand Manager – Sarah Brazil
Agency : TBWA\Ireland
Executive Creative Director – Des Creedon
Creative Director, Art – Bairbre McGlade
Creative Director, Copy – Eoin Conlon
Head of Business Operations – Karen Austin
Business Director – Aly Rice
Account Executive – Grace Curham
Chief Strategy Officer – Paul Fisher
Senior Strategy Director – Michael Rekab
Senior Integrated Producer – Jelena Stancevic
Production: Antidote
Director: Ben Liam Jones
Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman
Producer: Paula Stewart
Production CoOrdinator: Kate Gurren
Casting Director: Shauna Griffith
Location Manager: Donnacha Brady
1st Assistant Director: Thomas Bentley
Director of Photography: Luke Jacobs
Grip: Jimmy Gillen
Gaffer: Stephen McCarthy
Playback: Rizwan Rao
Production Designer: Joe Fallover
Stylist: Sarah Flanagan
Hair & Makeup Artist: Julie-Ann Ryan
Offline Editor: John Cutler
Post House: Freefolk
Creative Director / VFX Supervisor: Jason Watts
Colourist: Duncan Russell
Lead Flame Artist: Andy Copping
Executive Producer: Laura Ricketts
Producer: Jessica Verner
Lead CG Artist: Matt Fisher
Flame Artist: Luke Greig
Nuke Artist: Chris Redding
Colour Assist: Edward Webb
Post Supervisor: Jen Connolly Penco Post
VO recording: Mutiny
Music & sound design: Folding Waves