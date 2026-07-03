TBWA\Ireland Turns Home Buying into a Moving Story in New AIB Campaign

TBWA\Ireland has rolled out a new campaign for AIB Homes called “We Don’t Just Help, We Help Make it Happen.”

The campaign brings to life AIB’s understanding of the challenges faced on the home-buying journey and the role it plays in helping customers turn the ambition of home ownership into reality.

The campaign marks the fourth major campaign developed by TBWA\Ireland since being appointed AIB’s creative agency partner in 2025 and, according to the agency, “reflects a shared ambition to create distinctive, customer-centred work that delivers across every touchpoint of the brand experience, building on a creative partnership recently recognised with a Cannes Lions shortlist.”

The campaign is built around a simple but powerful truth: buying a home can often feel like moving a house.

The campaign tells the story of a house travelling through a series of obstacles and challenges, reflecting the twists and turns that can arise throughout the home-buying process. As the house steadily progresses towards its destination, the story demonstrates how AIB recognises the realities of the journey and helps customers navigate every stage along the way.

“Buying a home is one of the most important and personal journeys people will ever take, and at AIB we understand that it can be as challenging as it is exciting,” said Elaine Purcell, chief marketing officer, AIB.

“This campaign captures that reality in a distinctive and memorable way, showing how AIB helps customers navigate the twists and turns of the home-buying process with guidance, expertise and support. We Don’t Just Help, We Help Make It Happen reflects our commitment to being there for customers at every stage, helping them move from ambition to action and ultimately into a home of their own.”

According to TBWA\Ireland, the campaign is “designed to work across a connected brand experience and the moving house becomes a distinctive creative platform that travels across film, digital, social and out-of-home.”

“The ambition behind this campaign was to create something that felt immediately familiar, but completely distinctive to AIB,” said Des Creedon, executive creative director, TBWA\Ireland.

“Home ownership is one of the most important journeys people undertake, and we wanted to find a way to dramatise both the emotional reality of that experience and the role AIB plays in helping customers move forward.

“The moving house became a powerful creative device because it transforms a complex process into something people can instantly understand. What we love most about the idea is its ability to travel across the entire customer experience, creating a connected story that works wherever people encounter the brand. That’s where the strongest ideas live – not in a single execution, but across every touchpoint where customers engage with them.”

Credits:

Client : AIB

CMO – Elaine Purcell

Marketing Director – Nuala Kroondijk

Senior Marketing Manager – Pauline Carmody

Senior Marketing Manager Brand Strategy – Jane Chmara

Brand Manager – Rory Sheridan

Brand Manager – Sarah Brazil

Agency : TBWA\Ireland

Executive Creative Director – Des Creedon

Creative Director, Art – Bairbre McGlade

Creative Director, Copy – Eoin Conlon

Head of Business Operations – Karen Austin

Business Director – Aly Rice

Account Executive – Grace Curham

Chief Strategy Officer – Paul Fisher

Senior Strategy Director – Michael Rekab

Senior Integrated Producer – Jelena Stancevic

Production: Antidote

Director: Ben Liam Jones

Executive Producer: Andrew Freedman

Producer: Paula Stewart

Production CoOrdinator: Kate Gurren

Casting Director: Shauna Griffith

Location Manager: Donnacha Brady

1st Assistant Director: Thomas Bentley

Director of Photography: Luke Jacobs

Grip: Jimmy Gillen

Gaffer: Stephen McCarthy

Playback: Rizwan Rao

Production Designer: Joe Fallover

Stylist: Sarah Flanagan

Hair & Makeup Artist: Julie-Ann Ryan

Offline Editor: John Cutler

Post House: Freefolk

Creative Director / VFX Supervisor: Jason Watts

Colourist: Duncan Russell

Lead Flame Artist: Andy Copping

Executive Producer: Laura Ricketts

Producer: Jessica Verner

Lead CG Artist: Matt Fisher

Flame Artist: Luke Greig

Nuke Artist: Chris Redding

Colour Assist: Edward Webb

Post Supervisor: Jen Connolly Penco Post

VO recording: Mutiny

Music & sound design: Folding Waves