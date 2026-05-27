Limerick Gets Ready for 2027 Ryder Cup with New Campaign from Keith Lawler & Co

Limerick Gets Ready for 2027 Ryder Cup with New Campaign from ...

With the countdown to the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor already underway, a new campaign designed to position Limerick as a leading international golf and tourism destination has been launched by Limerick City and County Council.

The campaign, Golf Limerick, was unveiled with the screening of Limerick Is Ready For Golf, a two-minute film created by newly launched creative studio Keith Lawler & Co. The campaign will roll out internationally as part of efforts to showcase Limerick to golf fans and visitors in advance of the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The film places golf alongside hurling and rugby as part of contemporary Limerick life, while highlighting many of the region’s best-known attractions including King John’s Castle, Lough Derg, Newcastle West, Thomond Park, Foynes, Shannon Rowing Club and the city centre.

Using fast-paced storytelling and a distinctly local perspective, the campaign aims to present golf through a Limerick lens while capturing the energy, humour and character of the city and county.

Donn O’Sullivan, head of marketing and communications at Limerick City and County Council, said the production team had successfully delivered on the council’s ambitions for the project.

“Keith and his team did an outstanding job bringing the vision for the new Limerick.ie/golf video asset to life,” he said. “From the outset, they showed a clear understanding of the brief and interpreted it in a way that perfectly captured the quality and ambition of our brand.”

According to creator Keith Lawler, the campaign sought to balance local authenticity with international appeal.

“The goal was to make something that Limerick people could genuinely see themselves reflected in, while visitors would look at it and think: ‘I want to experience that,’” he said. “With the Ryder Cup bringing global attention to the region, the opportunity was to show Limerick through a golf lens and golf through a Limerick lens.”

The campaign also marks the first major project from Keith Lawler & Co, a new independent commercial creative studio founded by Lawler following an 18-year international career spanning Ireland, the UK, the United States and the Middle East.

The studio brings together specialists across film, strategy, design, music and production to create campaigns for brands seeking a more agile alternative to traditional agency structures.

Lawler has worked on campaigns for brands including Adidas, An Post, Bord Gáis Energy, Etihad Airways, Google, Heineken, PlayStation, Qatar Airways and Vodafone. His work has been recognised at Cannes Lions, D&AD, the Clios, Effies, Eurobest and ICAD.

“The traditional agency model is changing,” Lawler said. “Brands still want ambitious creative work, but increasingly they want it delivered in a more collaborative, focused and agile way.”

Credits

Creative Studio: Keith Lawler & Co

Creative Director: Keith Lawler

Director: Keith Lawler

Director of Photography: Shane Serano

Sound Recordist: Greg Burrowes

Camera Assistant: Wojciech Kwiatkowski

Drone Operator: Alfie Hollingsworth

Producer: Keith Lawler

Production Coordinator: Paul O’Connor (Epik Media)

Production Coordinator: Kieran Ryan Benson

Driver: Mike Meade

Sonic Strategy: LAUDHAUS

Music: Japanese Jesus

Editor: Rob Hegarty (Mustard)

Assembly Editor: Phil Shanahan

Sound Mix: Dean Jones (Scimitar)

Colourist: Peter Offersdorf (Absolute Post)

Brand Designer: Conor O’Brien

Limerick City and County Council

Head of Marketing and Communications: Donn O’Sullivan

Marketing Officer: Aoife O’Shaughnessy

Ryder Cup 2027 Coordinator: Elaine Murphy

Ends