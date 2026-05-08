Media Awards 2026: Virgin Media Television Wins Sales Team of the Year

In what is always the most hotly contested categories in the Media Awards every year, the Sales Team of the Year was this year awarded to Virgin Media Television.

According to the judge’s citation: “A flawless presentation from Virgin Media Television was a reflection of the clear eyed, team focused, evidence based and collaborative approach taken by this year’s Sales Team of the Year.”

“They excelled across all the metrics and despite some serious competition AND business challenges along the way they are the winners for 2026.”

In the words of one of the judges: “I would pick them to be my sales team in a heartbeat!”