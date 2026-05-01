Publicis Drives Away With MG Motors and Farizon Accounts

Publicis Dublin has been appointed as the new creative agency for two Chinese-owned automotive brands—MG Motors and Farizon.

As part of the appointment, Publicis Dublin will lead the integrated communications and strategic brand development for both brands in the Irish market, supporting their goal of “making electric driving more accessible.” Drawing on its understanding of the local market, Publicis Dublin says the agency “will bring each brand’s global story to life in a way that feels relevant and clear.”

MG Motors is one of the fastest car brands in the Irish market. According to SIMI data, the brand has sold 1,003 vehicles this year. This compares to the 739 vehicles sold in 2025 and 598. The brand is owned by the Chinese automotive company SAIC Motor (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation) and is distributed in Ireland by Frank Keane Group which has a long association with BMW, Mini, Mitsubishi and Fuso Trucks.

For its part, Farizon, a leader in electric commercial vehicles, including vans and mini-vans. It is owned by the Chinese company Geely Holding Group.

Edel McCabe, Business Director at Publicis Dublin, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with MG and Farizon at such an important moment for the category,” said Edel McCabe, business director, Publicis Dublin.

“Both brands have a clear vision for the future of electric vehicles, and there’s a real opportunity to tell stories that go beyond the usual conversation and speak to what Irish drivers and businesses actually need. This vision perfectly aligns with our Leave a Mark philosophy -creating work that has impact in the real world, delivering meaningful and effective brand communications. That’s what makes this partnership so exciting.”