Wolfgang Digital Webinar to Advise Brands on How to Avoid Organic Search Declines

With organic search figures for many brands in retreat, Wolfgang Digital is hosting a webinar on May 28 that will examine the accelerating decline and the growing impact of AI-powered search on how brands are discovered online.

The session will be hosted by Wolfgang’s Michael Simpson and Lisa Woods and will present data indicating that organic traffic is falling by an average of 11% month-on-month across multiple sectors, highlighting a shift that is becoming increasingly difficult for marketers to ignore.

Wolfgang says the trend reflects structural changes in how users access information, with AI-driven search experiences beginning to reshape traditional discovery pathways.

Participants will be shown real-world data, including dashboard analyses and case studies from companies already adapting their strategies to account for AI-led discovery. The session aims to provide practical insight into how brands can evaluate their presence within emerging AI search environments and adjust accordingly.

Key topics will include the drivers behind declining organic traffic, the mechanics of AI-powered search, and the tools available to measure performance in this evolving landscape. The webinar will also outline actionable steps businesses can take to improve visibility and relevance as search continues to evolve.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 28, at 3 p.m and is free to attend. To register click HERE