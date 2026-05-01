Home News Michael Jackson Movie Gets the Nationwide Blockbuster OOH Treatment

Michael Jackson Movie Gets the Nationwide Blockbuster OOH Treatment

Having already grossed over $100m in the box office in the USA in its first week – and rumours of a sequel swirling through Hollywood – the movie Michael is now showing in cinemas throughout Ireland.

As part of the build-up to its Irish cinema debut, OOH agency Talon, in partnership with WPP Media and Universal Pictures, launched a nationwide campaign for Michael.

At the heart of the campaign were two bespoke large-format specials, one at Ushers Quay, the other on Leeson Street. Each special featured 3D gold-sprayed title lettering framed by illuminated strip lighting. “These builds were crafted to echo the film’s bold visual identity and deliver unmissable scale in two of Dublin’s highest-visibility locations,” according to Talon.

Surrounding the hero sites was a layered national OOH mix across large-format roadside, digital roadside, retail digital in close proximity to cinemas and T-Sides across major cities.

Timed across cycles 8 (6th April) and cycles 9 (20th April), the campaign ensured Michael was seen, remembered and anticipated in the run-up to its release in cinemas, where it opened #1 at the Irish Box Office.

Eclipse Media was the production specialists behind this campaign.

Aoife Hudson, managing partner at Talon said OOH is unmatched in its ability to deliver spectacle. For a film like Michael, the combination of large-format, transport, specials and cinema-proximate screens ensured the campaign not only commanded attention but built real momentum in the weeks leading up to the release”.

Kieran Lynch at WPP Media added: “It’s not every day the King of Pop is the centre of your campaign – we wanted to create anticipation for the campaign, and the two framed specials were the jewels in the crown”.

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