Newstalk’s The Claire Byrne Show Hits Record 1m Listens Since Launch

Bauer Media has confirmed that The Claire Byrne Show podcast on Newstalk has become Bauer Media Audio Ireland’s fastest-ever station podcast to reach 1m listens. The milestone comes less than three months after the show debuted on Newstalk.

The Claire Byrne Show, which kicked off on Newstalk on Tuesday 3rd February, has seen strong growth in on-demand listening and across social media, with audiences quickly embracing jher daily offering of expert analysis, searing insight and conversations that count.

Positioned in the prime mid-morning slot from 09:00 – 12:00 on Newstalk’s weekday schedule, The Claire Byrne Show combines listener-driven conversation, analysis and agenda-setting interviews,.

Since the show’s debut, she has interviewed a wealth of high-profile guests including Katie Taylor, An Taoiseach, Joanne McNally and Colm Meaney consistently delivering stand-out moments that have fueled strong word-of-mouth, audience engagement and on-demand listening.

Eric Moylan, Managing Editor, Newstalk said: “This great achievement is a credit to the entire Claire Byrne show team. Hitting such a significant milestone so quickly shows the incredible connection Claire has with the public. We’re just a couple of months after launch with plenty more to come in the weeks and months ahead.”