Advertising Complaints Drop by 15% in 2025 According to ASA Annual Report

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 915 complaints relating to 756 advertisements in 2025, a year-on-year decline of 15%.

According to the ASA’s Annual Report, misleading advertising remained the dominant issue, accounting for 68% of complaints resolved. However, the overall drop in complaint volumes contrasts with the growing complexity of the media landscape, particularly across digital platforms, according to the ASA.

Digital media now accounts for the majority of complaints, with 542 cases recorded in 2025, more than double the number for broadcast advertising, underlining the shift in regulatory pressure toward online environments.

The report highlights that while complaint volumes have declined, the likelihood of an advertisement being found in breach rises significantly once it reaches formal adjudication. Of the 63 advertisements considered by the ASA’s Independent Complaints Council, 53 were upheld as being in breach of the Code, most commonly on the grounds of being misleading.

According to the annual report, health and beauty advertising emerged as the most complained-about sector, generating 209 complaints and accounting for the highest number of breaches among cases formally investigated.

Influencer marketing continues to be a key area of regulatory focus for the ASA, and complaints relating to influencers accounted for 11% of total complaints in 2025, down from 20% in 2023, suggesting some improvement in compliance following the introduction of new guidelines. However, the ASA noted that 65% of influencer-related complaints were concentrated among just 30 individuals, pointing to ongoing issues with repeat non-compliance.

In response, the ASA has strengthened its collaboration with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), agreeing a data-sharing protocol that will allow details of repeat offenders to be exchanged between the two bodies from 2026. The move signals a shift toward more coordinated enforcement across Ireland’s regulatory system.

More broadly, the ASA continued to deepen its co-regulatory approach during 2025, working closely with Coimisiún na Meán and the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland to address emerging challenges in advertising oversight.

Commenting on the report, Orla Twomey said the organisation’s role extends beyond enforcement to supporting compliance across the industry.

“Misleading advertising remains a key area of focus for the ASA, particularly as advertising formats and technologies continue to evolve. Our work is not only about addressing issues when they arise, but about supporting good practice through guidance, copy advice, monitoring and engagement,” she said.

The report also points to a broader evolution in the regulatory landscape, with increasing attention being paid to artificial intelligence, influencer marketing and the role of digital platforms in shaping consumer trust. An recent ASA-hosted industry event explored the ethical implications of AI in advertising, including risks around misinformation and synthetic content.

Despite the regulatory scrutiny, the ASA noted that the majority of advertisements brought to its attention did not breach the Code, and many complaints were resolved without the need for formal investigation. Of the 881 complaints resolved in 2025, a significant proportion were either outside the ASA’s remit or did not warrant further investigation.

The organisation also continues to promote its copy advice service, which allows advertisers, agencies and media owners to check campaigns for compliance before publication. However, uptake of the service declined in 2025, with 75 requests recorded, down from 103 the previous year.

Looking ahead, the ASA confirmed that work has begun on the eighth edition of the Code of Standards for Advertising and Marketing Communications in Ireland, a major update that will involve extensive stakeholder consultation and is expected to shape the future direction of advertising regulation.