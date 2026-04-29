European Audio Market Benefits from a Decisive Shift From Advertisers

A major new European study into advertising trends highlights a “a decisive shift” towards audio, with 96% of advertisers surveyed as part of the research, planning to maintain or increase their spend on the channel.

The research, Sound Check Europe 2026, conducted by Bauer Media Audio in partnership with Elevate Consultancy, is based on responses from more than 1,000 senior agency and advertiser decision-makers across nine markets, including Ireland, making it one of the most comprehensive snapshots of audio advertising sentiment in Europe.

The findings point to a market increasingly prioritising audio, with 86% of advertisers now considering it a core part of their media strategy as budgets shift toward channels that deliver trust, attention and measurable impact.

The study also suggests the industry is beginning to close the gap between the established evidence of audio’s effectiveness and current levels of investment.

The study also indicates that audio is moving from a “supporting role” to a central pillar of modern media planning. It says that advertisers view digital audio as a brand-safe environment (70%) that combines broadcast-scale reach (66%) with the targeting and flexibility of digital channels.

According to the study, podcasting continues to gain momentum, with 82% of advertisers saying podcasts reach highly engaged audiences and 47% planning to increase investment. However, many still see the format as underutilised, indicating significant headroom for growth.

When it came to attribution, the study also highlights measurement as a barrier to further expansion. Just 13% of advertisers confidently use audio attribution tools, while 73% say stronger effectiveness evidence would encourage increased investment.

The study also touched upon AI and its role within the audio ecosystem, but issues like trust, brand safety and the impact on human creativity continue to act as constraints, with 38% of respondents citing trust as the primary barrier.

In Ireland, the research indicates that audio is now firmly embedded in media strategies with 84% of advertisers say it is important to their overall approach while 57% describe it as complementary to other channels.

The report also says audio is also viewed as a versatile brand-building tool in the Irish market, with 64% of advertisers saying it helps grow brands and 49% saying it amplifies other media activity.

The report also touches on the growthi of podcasting, noting that it is now a core component of planning, with 55% expecting to increase usage over the next year and 83% recognising its ability to reach engaged audiences.

Attitudes toward AI in Ireland reflect a cautious but open stance. While 29% of advertisers say they are open to using generative AI in audio but have not yet done so, 9% are already deploying it in ad creation.

Looking ahead, advertisers expect audio to become more personalised and data-driven, with 59% predicting a highly tailored future for digital audio and 48% anticipating more dynamic, responsive formats.

The report underscores a broader structural imbalance in the market. Across Europe, audio accounts for around 20% of media consumption but attracts only about 5% of advertising investment, despite consistently delivering above-average return on investment and enhancing wider campaign performance.

Taken together, the findings suggest audio is emerging as an increasingly influential channel in a fragmented media landscape, offering advertisers a combination of scale, trust, attention and commercial effectiveness, with significant capacity for further growth.

Simon Myciunka, president of audio at Bauer Media, said advertisers are moving beyond experimentation. “Advertisers are no longer testing audio, they’re scaling it. When nearly half of the market is either increasing or maintaining audio spend, that signals a fundamental shift,” he said.

“The next phase is not about whether audio works; it is about how quickly brands move to unlock its full potential.”

Andy Macken, head of agency at Bauer Media Audio Ireland, added that audio continues to hold a strong position in Irish media strategies. “It is a trusted medium and remains an integral part of the media mix,” he said.

“What stands out in this research is that audio is well understood: it is established, effective, and aligned with clients’ wider media strategies,” Macken concluded.